Guster joins Tanglewood Popular Artists series lineup with September concert

LENOX — Guster, the alternative rock band with deep Boston roots, is expected to close out the Tanglewood Popular Artists series on Labor Day weekend. The group will perform 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in Ozawa Hall.

If You Go Tickets for the Popular Artists concerts and other performances at Tanglewood are already on sale through tanglewood.org. The Tanglewood Box Offices in Lenox will open at noon June 10. All shows are in the Shed unless otherwise noted. 8 p.m. June 22: "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" with Dorinda Medley 7 p.m. June 23: Steve Miller Band with Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers 7 p.m. July 1: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets 7:30 p.m. July 2: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson (4-ticket limit purchase). 8 p.m. July 3 and 4: James Taylor, sold out. 7 p.m. Aug. 24: Train with Parmalee 7 p.m. Aug. 31: Jackson Browne 7 p.m. Sept. 2: Guster, 7 p.m.

Tickets go on public sale 10 a.m. June 12. Tickets for the previously announced Popular Artists concerts and other performances at Tanglewood are already on sale through tanglewood.org

Sign up for the In The Berkshires This Week newsletter Sign up

The founding members — Adam Gardner (vocals, lead guitar), Ryan Miller (lead vocals, guitar, bass, and piano) and Brian Rosenworcel (drums) — were undergraduates at Tufts University when they formed the band during freshman year orientation in 1991. Guster has released eight studio albums since then, including pop-rock songs such as “Overexcited,” “Amsterdam,” “Satellite,” and “Do You Love Me.”

In 1992, after writing a few songs in their dorm rooms, the band named itself Gus and booked its first gig. The band recorded its first album independently in 1994, “Parachute.” This album established propelled the band into the same 1990s scene that became popular through bands such as the Dave Matthews Band, The Disco Biscuits, moe., Phish, and Widespread Panic.

The band was still in college when it recorded the album. Shortly after the release of Parachute, another artist calling himself Gus signed a deal with a major record company, forcing the band to rename itself Guster.

Guster is currently touring — including two stops at Symphony Hall in Boston this week with the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart. The group performed previously at Tanglewood in 2013.

The band incorporates humor and support of environmental causes into its live shows. In addition to the founding members, Luke Reynolds (guitar) joined in 2010 and performed on the two most recent albums. Guster has released several live shows via iTunes.

Commenting on their most recent album, “Look Alive” released in 2019, Rosenworcel said, “The plan is simple. Grow our musical community. Write better and better songs. Keep our minds open. Never repeat ourselves and create a legacy of music that is undeniable.”Tickets for the Popular Artists concerts and other performances at Tanglewood are already on sale through tanglewood.org. The Tanglewood Box Offices in Lenox will open at noon June 10.

All shows are in the Shed unless otherwise noted.

8 p.m. June 22: “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!” with Dorinda Medley

7 p.m. June 23: Steve Miller Band with Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

7 p.m. July 1: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

7:30 p.m. July 2: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson (4-ticket limit purchase).

8 p.m. July 3 and 4: James Taylor, sold out.

7 p.m. Aug. 24: Train with Parmalee

7 p.m. Aug. 31: Jackson Browne

7 p.m. Sept. 2: Guster, 7 p.m.