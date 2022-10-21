Scare up some Halloween fun with skull-shaped hot chocolate bombs

There's something about the month of October that just makes it feel "special."

For me, that feeling arrives mid-month, when there's that perfect combination of crisp autumn weather, changing foliage and early arrival of darkness. It's easy to understand how early New Englanders, tucked into the vast wilderness in the blackness of night would believe that evil was afoot just outside their doors. How different things are now.

What would those early New Englanders, especially our Puritan forefathers, think of our celebration of Halloween? They'd be horrified. Keep in mind they didn't celebrate any pagan holidays, including Christmas. As time progressed, Halloween was celebrated more and more outside of colonial New England, in Maryland and the southern colonies.

According to History.com, "As the beliefs and customs of different European ethnic groups and the American Indians meshed, a distinctly American version of Halloween began to emerge. The first celebrations included “play parties,” which were public events held to celebrate the harvest. Neighbors would share stories of the dead, tell each other’s fortunes, dance and sing ...

"In the second half of the 19th century, America was flooded with new immigrants. These new immigrants, especially the millions of Irish fleeing the Irish Potato Famine, helped to popularize the celebration of Halloween nationally."

Along the way, the lurid, the grotesque and the ghostly were stripped from Halloween, as Americans shaped and reshaped the holiday into one of community gatherings, costumes and trick-or-treating.

When my children were younger, trick-or-treating was something I used to love doing with them. I remember the sting of the cold air as we'd walk from house to house, nothing a few candies and a mug of hot chocolate couldn't cure when we'd get home.

Recently, I saw a video or two featuring skull-shaped hot chocolate bombs: hollow chocolate skulls filled with hot chocolate, marshmallows and — sometimes — sprinkles, that are dropped into mugs of hot milk. In some videos the skulls broke open immediately, in others the skulls took more time, but the outcome was always the same: a mug of hot chocolate. The hot chocolate always looked delicious, but most of the recipes for making the skull candies were time consuming and required the patience for tempering chocolate. You can do that if you want, but I prefer using candy melts. I found a few sets of plastic skull molds at Michael's that were perfect for candy melts. In a matter of minutes, you can melt the candy melts in your microwave, transfer the chocolate into the molds and pop them in your refrigerator to harden them. For the filling, you can make your own hot chocolate, but you can just as easily fill the skulls with hot chocolate from the store to save time.

The real fun comes when you make the hot chocolate. Imagine coming home from a brisk night of trick-or-treating and continuing the fun with these skull-shaped hot chocolate bombs. Just heat up a cup of milk or non-dairy milk and drop in the hot chocolate bomb. You'll soon see the marshmallows and sprinkles float to the surface as the candy skull melts. When that happens, give it a stir.

SKULL-SHAPED HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS

INGREDIENTS

For candy mold:

Two 12-ounce bags of chocolate candy melts

For filling:

Hot chocolate with or without mini marshmallows

mini marshmallows, if desired

sprinkles, if desired

For hot chocolate:

1 cup of warmed milk or non-dairy milk

DIRECTIONS

Microwave the candy melts at 50-percent power (or on defrost setting) for 1 minute. Stir. Return to microwave for 30-second intervals, stirring in between until candy is melted. Make sure mold is clean and dry. Follow directions for individual molds. I had two 7 inch-by-5.8 inch plastic molds, each with a top and bottom mold. Each mold two full skulls (four halves).

Photos: Hot chocolate-filled skull 'bombs' Homemade chocolate ‘bombs’ shaped like skulls can be dropped into hot milk to make hot chocolate this fall.

Fill the mold with melted chocolate to the fill line, then gently tap the mold to bring air bubbles to the surface. Gently place the other half of the plastic mold into the filled mold, until the chocolate fills the shape of the cavity. Turn the mold over, flat side down and make sure the chocolate has fully coated each side of the mold. Refrigerate 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chocolate has hardened. The plastic mold should be opaque and no longer shiny once the chocolate is ready.

When ready, turn mold over and carefully remove skulls. Smooth edges on a warm plate or skillet. Fill if desired. While edges are warm, join halves together to create a solid, 3D skull.