GREAT BARRINGTON — Actor Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his Tony Award-winning portrayal of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," will perform an evening of live music, giving soulful treatments to familiar melodies and long-time favorites, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's 2021 Gala.
Tickets for the gala show, 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, range in price from $100 to $150.
“We are honored to host Leslie Odom, Jr. for this special Mahaiwe benefit following the stretch of closed doors and pause in performances we’re collectively emerging from,” Diane Wortis, the Mahaiwe director of advancement, said in a release. “His stardom – at a celebrated high and continuing to rise still – will offer a return to the arts for all ages and backgrounds, and the night will be remembered for years to come.”
Odom, who also won a Grammy Award for his portrayal of Burr, most recently earned an Emmy nomination for "Hamilton" on Disney+. His portrayal of the singer Sam Cooke in the feature film "One Night in Miami," earned him Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for best supporting actor.
In addition to the gala performance, the Mahaiwe will host a free community performance, by Nashville’s Corey Zink Band, 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, under a tent on Memorial Field.
“We are always looking for opportunities to reach as much of our community as possible,” Executive Director Janis Martinson said in a release. “Some danceable music on an autumn afternoon seems like just the right way to welcome everyone to the party. The band’s fall foray to the Berkshires has become something of a local tradition, and we are pleased to join in."