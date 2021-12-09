PHOTOS: Hancock Shaker Village sparkes with light during Hancock Holiday Nights

A new tradition is underway at Hancock Shaker Village.

1 of 7

PITTSFIELD — A new tradition is underway at Hancock Shaker Village. 

Here, the historic Shaker Village, the oldest in New England, is sparkling with "Luminous Wonder," five art light projections by Joe Wheaton. 

“If you’ve never experienced Hancock Shaker Village at night, you’re in for a treat,” said director Jennifer Trainer Thompson in a release. “There is an exquisite beauty, a palpable peacefulness and sense of wonder. We are thrilled to celebrate the holiday spirit.”

Visitors to the village enter at the "Timberframe of Wishes," where Christmas trees are adorned with light and handwritten wishes. From there, you'll stroll through the village by lantern light, past candlelit buildings in this 19th-century New England community. In the distance, Wheaton's projections dance across buildings and trees. On the Round Stone Barn, if you watch long enough, the silhouette of a large chicken will make its way through a scene of ornaments and holly. 

Drop by the Poultry House to learn how the Shakers celebrated Christmas and grab a selfie by a fake fireplace similar to one the Hancock Shakers used in their festivities. Here, you also will be treated to the sounds of a Shaker hymn, "Simple Gifts," sung by caroling Shakers on Christmas morn.

"'Tis the gift to be simple, 'tis the gift to be free/ 'Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be / And when we find ourselves in the place just right/ 'Twill be in the valley of love and delight," an ethereal projection of a caroler, garbed in a red Shaker robe, sings to audiences within earshot. 

Continue your stroll to the Round Stone Barn to say goodnight to donkeys, sheep and calves, while listening to holiday music and watching a strobing, shifting light display. After tucking in the animals head back to the "Believer's Room," where, just outside, a festive fire waits to warm you. Inside, you'll find crafts for the kids and never-before-seen Shaker miniatures to peruse before heading home.  

Jennifer Huberdeau can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen

Features Editor

Jennifer Huberdeau is The Eagle's features editor. Prior to The Eagle, she worked at The North Adams Transcript. She is a 2021 Rabkin Award Winner, 2020 New England First Amendment Institute Fellow and a 2010 BCBS Health Care Fellow.