Spooky season is upon us! Want to celebrate all things Halloween? Here are a few events in the Berkshires to help set the mood ...
Scary Stories Around The Fire with Robert Oakes
The Bidwell House Museum
100 Art School Road, Monterey
7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9; 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires," shares tales of the Berkshires' colonial-era history and ghost lore and specifically the tale of "The Ghost of Green River." Following the outdoor fireside presentation, Robert will lead a candlelit ghost walk through Bidwell House. Program is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Masks are required for indoor portion of even and encouraged for outdoor part. For more information and tickets, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org.
Ghost Tour at Ventfort Hall Mansion
Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum
104 Walker St., Lenox
5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 31
Take a tour of Ventfort Hall with Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires," as he leads you through the rooms and halls of this historic estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the eerie encounters occurred, listen to the first-hand accounts of those who experienced them, and maybe even experience something unusual yourself. Ages 12 and up. Tickets are $25 for Oct. 15 and $30 for Oct. 31. Reservations required. Registration and more information: 413-637-3206.
Ghost Tours at The Mount
The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home
2 Plunkett St. Lenox
In person: 8 to 10 p.m., Oct 15 , 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31
Online: 10 to 11:30 p.m., Oct. 15
Online: 9 to 10 p.m., Oct. 31
Family tours (ages 7 to 12): 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 22
Join veteran tour guide Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts in the Berkshires" as he leads you through the darkened halls of The Mount, sharing tales of the many eerie encounters that have been reported here for years. Oakes, who has been leading ghost tours at The Mount for 10 years, takes you, live, through some of the most haunted corners of the estate. For tickets and more information: 413-551-5100, edithwharton.org
Haunted Hancock
Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield
7 p.m., Oct. 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30
An after-hours, spine-chilling evening of ghosts and mystery. Walk the dark paths of the village with an expert guide, hear tales of ghostly sightings, and discover the Shakers’ role in the spiritualist movement. Tours are 75 minutes long, cover about 1/4 mile of property and includes walking on uneven terrain and climbing several flights of stairs. Reservations required. Tickets: $30 More information: 413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org.
Dragged Through a Haunted Mansion
Dewey Hall, 91 Main St., Sheffield
5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16; 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17
Angel South and Boxxa Vine are back together again for a show sure to spook you. A comedic spooky romp through a haunted mansion just in time for Halloween for anyone who loves to laugh, cry, and scream in fright! Expect performances, a mystery to solve, a little audience participation, and more! This show has been rated PG-13 for adult-themed jokes, language, and some content that may be inappropriate for children under 13. More information: deweyhall.org/dewey-hall-calendar or email info@boxxavine.com Tickets: $20.
Macabre Pittsfield: A Walking Tour
6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 30
Local historian Joe Durwin takes you on a journey through a downtown Pittsfield far removed from what we know today. On this walking tour you'll learn hear tales of desecrated graves and skeletons in church basements, of rumsellers shacks, opium dens, and murders most foul. Tour begins at 6 p.m. at the Pittsfield Common and runs approx 90 minutes, with six or more stops along an ADA accessible route of city sidewalks/crosswalks. For reservations and more information: facebook.com/mysterioushills.
Wharton's Ghost Stories: A Live Reading with Elric Walker
The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home
2 Plunkett St. Lenox
4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20
Celebrate Halloween with a live reading of Edith Wharton's short ghost story, "The Lady's Maid's Bell," published in 1902 by Scribner's Magazine. This is an outdoor event; enjoy the warmth from the heaters and complimentary hot apple cider. Tickets: $5, members; $10 non-members. For tickets and more information: 413-551-5100, edithwharton.org.
Spooky Lore and Legends of Berkshire County
Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield
7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21
Local historian and author of "These Mysterious Hills" Joe Durwin will help set the mood for Halloween with a free talk sponsored by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum. For more information, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.
Haunted Hollow “Spooktacular” Fundraiser Event
Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center
Savoy Hollow Road, Windsor
Saturday, Oct. 23
Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center presents a 'Spooktacular' fundraiser event. Take a walk along the decorated Woodland 'Candyland' Trick or Treat Trail, 5 to 6 p.m. Costumes encouraged. $25 for family of 3 ($5 per extra child). Haunted Hollow guided 1/4 mile walk in the dark with creepy creatures and scary scenes, 6:30 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m. $25 per person. Teens and adults only. Registration required. For more information or to register, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Halloween at Hancock
Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield
11 a.m to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Visit Hancock Shaker Village on All Hallows Eve for a family-friendly and utterly spooktacular holiday celebration. Participate in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, searching the village for goblins and ghouls. Hear Shaker ghost tales that have been shared by visitors and staff through the years, and learn what the future may hold from a fortune teller. Children are invited to dress in costume and participate in the Village Costume Parade/Contest. Children 12 and younger are free. More information: 413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org.
A Spirited Evening at Ventfort Hall Mansion
Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum
104 Walker St., Lenox
7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 30
David Raby returns to Ventfort Hall Mansion for a ghost hunt. Non-refundable tickets are $38 per person. Tickets are $20 for ages 12 to 18 and 19 to 23 with student ID. Reservations required. Registration and more information: 413-637-3206.