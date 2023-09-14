<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
2023 HIGH HOLIDAYS

In the Berkshires, Jewish High Holidays services expected to see a robust turnout — both in-person and virtually

Blowing of the shofar

In 2020, Chabad of the Berkshires moved its Rosh Hashanah services outside due to pandemic regulations. Rabbi Levi Volovik, seen here blowing the shofar during the 2022 services, says the services aren't moving back inside — they are now celebrated in a special tent specifically for the High Holidays. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

GREAT BARRINGTON — In September 2020, congregants gathered in a Great Barrington parking lot, rolling down their windows for the calls of the shofar. Before each blast, someone on a megaphone called out “Ter’uah!” or “Teki-ah!” Afterwards, Hevreh of Southern Berkshire attendees triumphantly honked their car horns.

That service was a best-case scenario for Berkshires Jews at a time when the majority of High Holidays services, both locally and nationally, happened via livestream or Zoom.

In the years since that surreal time, in-person attendance at...

Modal

Aaron Simon Gross can be reached at agross@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all