One writer sets out to find the weird trees of the Berkshires

“The Berkshires has a long history of trees,” Rene Wendell says via phone. For the past seven years, Wendell has worked as a land steward in Western Massachusetts for The Nature Conservancy in their Pittsfield branch. Prior to that, he managed Bartholomew’s Cobble in Sheffield for 13 years. So he too has a long history with trees in the Berkshires.
I do not.
I am a city person, or I was anyway, having spent the past 26 of my 45 years mostly in Chicago followed by a brief stint in Detroit. Last March, our family finally acted on our years-long love of the Berkshires when we moved to North Adams. Now, we spend as much time as we can hiking and looking at trees. It’s easy to do in a state with an estimated 1.6 billion trees. Now that we live here, in the twelfth most forested state in the country, I am on a mission to learn more about our woody neighbors.
Of course there are the most-famous trees, including those that have been planted by presidents such as Theodore Roosevelt and William McKinley. There are the oldest and tallest trees in the Berkshires, including beauties like “Jake Swamp,” a white pine in Mohawk State Trail Forest that measured 176 feel tall in 2019 (there are at least 83 other trees in Mohawk State Trail Forest that exceed 145 feet tall).
All this is grand, but what I wonder most about are the weirdo trees, the ones with their own strange shapes, unique histories, and spontaneous folktales. The most visible of these weird Berkshire trees started me down this path. Outside the entryway to MASS MoCA is Natalie Jeremijenko’s installation “Tree Logic” (1999) where the artist has suspended six live trees upside down from a truss “displaying the contrived growth responses of the trees over time,” reads the artist’s statement. “Trees are dynamic natural systems … (W)hen inverted, the six trees in this experiment still grow away from the earth and towards the sun — so the natural predisposition of trees might well produce the most unnatural shapes over time, raising questions about what the nature of the natural is.”
This line of questioning continues at The Clark with artist Giuseppe Penone’s “Le foglie delle radici (The Leaves of the Roots)” (2011). Penone’s sculpture is a 30-foot-tall bronze and steel upturned tree with a live eastern red cedar sapling growing from its top that “reflects (Penone’s) fascination with growth, gravity, and the boundaries between artistic and natural intervention.”
But time and time again, nature outdoes even the most resplendent or conceptual art.
“We set a record once with 20 kids inside that tree,” said Wendell about his time managing the land at Bartholomew’s Cobble. The Cobble is home to a completely hollow cottonwood, the second largest in the state and can, apparently, comfortably fit a whole lot of third graders on field trips (an unrelated tree blog sets the record for number of adults in the same tree at one time at 12). “Trees can be hollow and still be alive; so long as the bark is intact the nutrients can reach the leaves from the roots,” he explained.
Playing on (or inside) trees is a classic childhood activity. For North Adams resident Steve Deane, the camperdown elm tree outside his house is where he spent his summers as a kid. “My father bought this house in 1959 and we had two of these here then. One was diseased and they cut it down when I was still a kid,” he said while looking at the remaining tree, which is noticeably different than other trees on the block. Originally cultivated in Scotland, the camperdown elm is a weeping varietal that propagates via grafting. The camperdown looks very different from other elms because of its twisty canopy that can spread wider than the tree grows tall, but also from the grafting scar. On Deane’s tree, the graft scar is quite pronounced with a pinched section that looks as if the tree had grown while wearing a thin corset. There are several camperdown elms in North Adams including one just a block from Deane’s tree and another in a backyard along the neighborhood section of the Cascades trail; all have visible grafting scars high on the trunks.
Up near the peak of the Pine Cobble trail in Williamstown, a three-stemmed oak tree that stands tall in the center of the path has given rise to a local fairytale. Scott Lewis, director of the outing club at Williams College Center for Environmental Studies, shared the following story (edited lightly for clarity):
"A long, long time ago a lumberjack was in the Pine Cobble woods and came upon this most glorious of trees — an oak that rivaled the size of the sequoias of California! Not appreciating the majesty and uniqueness of this odd yet incredible tree in our northeastern woods, he immediately thought of riches to be had and quickly pulled out his axe and began to chop away. Chop he did and with each swing his lust and greed grew greater with thoughts of how he would benefit from the money this wooded prize would bring him. With the last chop, as the tree fell and his arms spent with exhaustion, elves and fairies of all sorts sprang from their felled home, surprised. They cursed the lumberjack. His axe disappeared and his arms lost all strength NEVER to be able to harm another tree again. The large trunk of the fallen oak disappeared before his very eyes and he struggled to leave the woods before anymore curses could fall upon him!
The elves and fairies conferenced over what to do. They decided to rebuild but to not make such an odd and attractive home this time. Instead they sent up three trunks instead of a single immense one. Inside the three trunks they created a "reflecting pool" where anyone who passed and was also pure of heart could see their reflection and be allowed to make a wish as a reward for their kindness of spirit. The judgment is just between the pool and the person looking, however, if no reflection is seen it is simply a reminder that you must be kinder and gentler to all you meet as you walk this Earth! Hence the story told at each passing I make with the Elf and Fairy tree!"
Do you have a weird tree of the Berkshires story? Email weirdshiretrees@gmail.com to share.