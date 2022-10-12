RICHMOND — Al Roker is no stranger to Hilltop Orchards.

The Today Show's weather anchor and co-host of Today's 3rd Hour stops by the apple orchard almost every fall for what he calls his "family tradition" of apple picking. Recently, he highlighted his favorite Berkshires apple-picking spot in a segment called "Family Style with Al Roker" on the show.

In the clip, Roker interviews David and Sarah Martell who run Hilltop Orchard.

"We're definitely an apple orchard, but we're also a winery and a cidery, so we're a triple threat," said Sarah Martell on the clip.

In the segment, which first aired on The Today Show on Wednesday morning, the Martells explain how apple cider is made and the correct way to pick an apple. After the clip, the morning show anchors all enjoyed one of Hilltop's apple cider doughnuts.

This is not the first time Roker has highlighted the Berkshires on The Today Show. The owner of Cafe Adam, Adam Zieminski, was featured on the show in 2012 and Roker has said the restaurant is one of his favorites. He also gave The Berkshire Eagle a shoutout in 2018, explaining how he learned about a story he was covering.

"I actually first saw this story in a great little paper called The Berkshire Eagle," Roker said.

In 2020, he also highlighted the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of "Godspell."

Roker and his family have a second home in the nearby Hudson Valley just over the board in New York State.