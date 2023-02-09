Hot Plate Brewing celebrates its first 10 beers as part of Pittsfield's 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival

PITTSFIELD — When Sarah Real and Mike Dell'Aquila first began making craft beer, on a hot plate in their Brooklyn, N.Y., condo, they celebrated each new batch of beer with friends in their living room.

Over the years, the couple upgraded equipment and moved to Pittsfield, but one thing remained consistent — celebrating new brews in their living room with friends. And now, after the soft opening of Hot Plate Brewing Co., on School Street, they plan to invite the public to continue that tradition, on a much larger scale and as part of the annual 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival, which kicks off Feb. 16. The festival, now in its 12th year, will see the return of its popular 10 Minutes of Fireworks, which closes out the two-week event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

If You Go THE FIRST TEN



What: Hot Plate Brewing Co. launches 10 beers with 10 themed-events. Where: Hot Plate Brewing Co., 1 School St., Pittsfield When: Feb. 16-25 More information: hotplatebeer.com 7 p.m., Feb. 16: Onota: Special performance by Chris Merenda, Dave Brown and Dan Broad. 7 p.m. Feb. 17: Capable of Anything: AMA with owner/head brewer Sarah Real 8 p.m. Feb. 18: Rockin' the Gold Tooth: "Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" listening party followed by an old-school hip-hop playlist. 2 p.m., Feb. 19: Proustian: Readings from Julie Lekstrom Himes, Jennifer Murphy, Lara Tupper, Stephanie Hope, DW Ardern, Anna Lotto and Jenn Stroud Rossmann. 7 p.m. Feb. 20: The Interruption Stays: The Art of Dressing Well with Evan Valenti. 7 p.m., Feb. 21: Complicated Patterns: Bricks and Brews with Erin Laundry from Bottomless Bricks. 7 p.m. Feb. 22: Countess of Flanders: Double Entendre Trivia Night hosted by Kevin Pink and Sarah Real. 7 p.m. Feb. 23: Temple of 1,000 Bulls: Screening of "The Darjeeling Limited" 7 p.m. Feb. 24: Easy-Listening Favorites: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night featuring DJ Pup Daddy. 2 p.m., Feb. 25: Hildegard's Burden: Women in Beer Panel.

"One of the things that we want to do in general is, each time we have a new beer is to have a launch party that allows us to tell the story of that beer, whatever the reference point or point of inspiration was," Dell'Aquila said, during a joint interview with Real, at Hot Plate Brewery. "Part of our overall mission is to make beer more accessible and more inclusive to a variety of different audiences. One of the ways that you can get people to learn more about the different styles of beer that are either obscure or fell out of fashion that we love is to give them a new entry point — find some other reason to talk about this beer rather than the beer itself. We've been doing that for a long time.

"Back when we were homebrewers, there were a couple of our friends who were into craft beer, but a lot of people were just sort of like bemused by the idea that we were making beer. They would come over, but what would really be fun is we would have a different themed party every time we had a tasting event," he said. "We wanted to recreate what we were doing at a homebrew level as a commercial operation. What we want to be able to do is have programming in here that would be unexpected."

Hot Plate will celebrate "The First Ten" — their first 10 beers made at the 7-barrel brewery — with 10 themed nights, each featuring a different event paired to go with the beer beginning Thursday, Feb. 16.

"The 10X10 events, themselves are a mix of things that you wouldn't expect to see. Like, the first night is local musicians playing roots and Americana because that night's beer is a classic American pale ale," he said.

The beer, Onota, is described as an homage to some of the ales being brewed in the early days of the craft beer revolution, in the 1980s, when homebrewing was legalized in the United States. The evening will feature Chris Merenda, Dave Brown and Dan Broad with a setlist that celebrates "American standards."

To celebrate, The Interruptions Stays, an English porter on nitro (that takes its name from a line from "The Phantom Thread," a 2017 Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Daniel Day Lewis as a dressmaker at the center of 1950s British fashion), they've asked another craft beer enthusiast with a (men's) fashion connection to speak. Evan Valenti, of Steven Valenti's Clothing for Men, will host "The Art of Dressing Well" at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, offering tailoring tips, style demonstrations and free suit measurements.

"When you look back to previous generations and you see pictures of a baseball game, everyone's in a suit and tie. We don't necessarily live that way anymore. So when you have to dress up, you don't really know what to do," Dell'Aquila said. "You don't know what the cuff is supposed to look like — how much the cuff is supposed to stick out from the jacket or even how to pick clothing that fits you. Because I grew up in the '90s, I wear everything too baggy and I forget that tailored clothing is supposed to be more form fitting.

"I thought it could be kind of a fun and creative way for Evan to talk about his craft and what he is an expert in and for us to talk about the beer we made, and have this interesting cross collaboration."

Other events include a "Bricks and Brews" adult LEGO night with Erin Laundry from Bottomless Bricks, a night of readings from Berkshire authors, a trivia night, a screening of "The Darjeeling Limited," a bring your own vinyl night with DJ Pup Daddy and an "Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" listening party.

Real, Hot Plate's head brewer, will celebrate her signature recipe Capable of Anything, a chamomile blonde ale she debuted at a women's homebrewer showcase in 2019, with an Ask Me Anything-style event, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

The final launch, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, for Hildegard's Burden, an New England IPA, will allow the brewery to shine a light on Hildegard von Bingen — a nun, botanist and polymath who discovered the hop flower could help preserve the life of what we know call beer — and celebrate women who are currently part of the heavily male-dominated craft beer industry. The "Women in Beer Panel" will feature Katie Stinchon, executive director of the Massachusetts Brewers Guild; Andrea Stanley, co-owner of Valley Malt and Ground Up Grains; Christine Bump, co-owner and head brewster of Big Elm Brewing; Shannon Heneghan Jutras, brewer at Timberyard Brewing Co.; and Cherokee Robbins, sales director from Alvarium Beer Company.

Showcasing women from the region is important to Real, who began her journey in the industry in New York, where she says she was spoiled because the beer scene is "really women intensive ... a lot of owners, a lot of brewers [are women], who are very open with everything." Finding women mentors, in different parts of the industry, is possible, but not always easy, she said.

Real said when she first decided it was time to finally embark on her journey, the couple attended the "Beers Without Beers Festival," a weeklong series of events that culminated with a weekend beer festival that was woman-focused — woman-brewed, woman-owned, woman-managed. It's where her interest grew even more in the craft beer industry.

"I've become friends with hop scientists, the chemist at Yakima Chief Hops. There's another hop grower, she invented a hop. So learning all about that and understanding, there's so much more to the industry, really interested me," she said, crediting the Pink Boots Society, a non-profit organization supporting women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverages industry, for allowing her to become a provisional member at a time when it required that 25 percent of an individual's income come from an alcohol-based industry.

The panel is another way to invite people to learn about and celebrate beer, say Real and Dell'Aquila.

"The whole idea with the 10X10 is it's an opportunity to introduce the beers we make, here's why, here's a fun way to get that information across and then play with LEGOS or listen to this band or watch the 'Darjeeling Limited' with us," Dell'Aquila said.

12TH ANNUAL 10X10 UPSTREET ARTS FESTIVAL AT A GLANCE

This is only a small sampling of events. Please see the full calendar for listings, including events at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group and Hancock Shaker Village.

Full calendar of events: lovepittsfield.com/upcoming-events

THE FIRST TEN

What: Hot Plate Brewing Co. launches 10 beers with 10 themed-events.

Where: Hot Plate Brewing Co., 1 School St., Pittsfield

When: Feb. 16-25

More information: hotplatebeer.com

7 p.m., Feb. 16: Onota: Special performance by Chris Merenda, Dave Brown and Dan Broad.

7 p.m. Feb. 17: Capable of Anything: AMA with owner/head brewer Sarah Real

8 p.m. Feb. 18: Rockin' the Gold Tooth: "Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" listening party followed by an old-school hip-hop playlist.

2 p.m. Feb. 19: Proustian: Readings from Julie Lekstrom Himes, Jennifer Murphy, Lara Tupper, Stephanie Hope, DW Ardern, Anna Lotto and Jenn Stroud Rossmann.

7 p.m. Feb. 20: The Interruption Stays: The Art of Dressing Well with Evan Valenti.

7 p.m. Feb. 21: Complicated Patterns: Bricks and Brews with Erin Laundry from Bottomless Bricks.

7 p.m. Feb. 22: Countess of Flanders: Double Entendre Trivia Night hosted by Kevin Pink and Sarah Real.

7 p.m. Feb. 23: Temple of 1,000 Bulls: Screening of "The Darjeeling Limited"

7 p.m. Feb. 24: Easy-Listening Favorites: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night featuring DJ Pup Daddy.

2 p.m. Feb. 25: Hildegard's Burden: Women in Beer Panel.

READING OF NEW WORKS BY 2022-23 MELVILLE FELLOWS

What: Melville Fellows Ashton Bird and Josie Overbook, both students at Berkshire Community College, will present free readings of original works created during their time at Arrowhead.

Where: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield

When: 5:30 p.m., Feb. 16

Information: 413-442-1793, berkshirehistory.org

DOTTIE'S CELEBRATES 10X10

What: Three ways to participate at Dottie's Coffee Lounge: a coffee date promotion (stop by with a friend and get any 2 espresso drinks for $10); get a pastry box filled a fabulous assortment of 10 dessert bars for $30 or make a $10 donation for Mike Carty – support our local friend and get a free drip coffee with your donation.

Where: Dottie's Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., Pittsfield

When: Feb. 16-26

Information: dottiescoffeelounge.com

DOWNTOWN PITTSFIELD RESTAURANT WEEK

What: Get your passport and visit as many participating restaurants as possible over the 10 days. Patrons will receive a stamp on their passport for each unique place they dine, with each stamp being an entry into a prize package drawing for restaurant gift cards. Visit 10 different places in the 10 days ang get 10 bonus entries.

Where: 101 Restaurant & Bar, Berkshire Palate, Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, Espetinho Carioca, Hot Harry’s, Hot Plate Brewing Co., LuLu’s Tiny Grocery, Methuselah Bar & Lounge, Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, Patrick’s Pub, Thistle and Mirth, and Thrive Diner.

When: Feb. 16-26

Information: downtownpittsfield.com

10 DAYS OF PLAY

What: Daily play and special events hosted by the Berkshire Museum including a free community night, music workshops and demonstrations by Dan Pena-Ariel, of Berkshire Music School, a Big Bubble Bonanza with Jeff Boyer, an demonstration of the Orrery solar system model, and a visit with Records and Burpee Zoo.

Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St. Pittsfield

When: Feb. 17-26

Information: 413-443-7171, berkshiremuseum.org

BERKSHIRE ART ASSOCIATION REAL ART PARTY

What: A lively, in-person event where ticket-holders are able to choose a donated work of art to take home. Tickets are drawn at random. All works will be on display at the Berkshire Museum from Feb. 16-23. Proceeds benefit BAA fellowships for college art majors, art field trip awards for high school art classes and free museum admission for art students.

Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield

When: 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 23

Information: berkshireartassociation.org

LIVE MUSIC

What: Wanda Houston with Andy Wrba, Jeff Steven, Benny Kohn and Conor Meehan

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Berkshire Palate, Hotel on North, 297 North St., Pittsfield

Information: 413-499-9348, berkshirepalate.com

10X10 JAZZ COMPOSERS SHOWCASE

What: Berkshires Jazz has commissioned 10 original works, one each from 10 composers, to be performed in concert.

Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Tickets: $25, advance; $30, day of

Information and ticket sales: berkshiresjazz.org