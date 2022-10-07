HUDSON, N.Y. — On Thursday, Oct. 13, Halloween arrives early at the historic Hudson Opera House with the U.S. premiere of the Chinese opera “Painted Skin,” a supernatural story of a couple tormented by a shape-shifting demon.
The new production by Bard College Conservatory of Music’s U.S.-China Music Institute is the centerpiece of its fifth annual China Now Music Festival.
Early 18th-century author Pu Songling’s widely read ghost stories have fired imaginations across the centuries in his native China. Contemporary Chinese composer Hao Weiya set a favorite tale “Painted Skin” to music, with libretto by Wang Yuanfei, creating a three-character chamber opera that premiered in Shanghai in 2018. In China, the words “Painted Skin” have come to mean the two sides of duplicity, a benign outward appearance that conceals evil intent.
At its heart, “Painted Skin” is a time-worn tale of marital misbehavior. A demon posing as a beautiful woman captivates an American college professor of literature, much to his wife’s dismay. But more than their marriage is at stake.
The opera is sung entirely in Chinese, with English titles, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra of mostly traditional Chinese instruments played by Bard Conservatory students and guests.
Two of the professional singers are American; the third is Chinese. The errant professor is sung by mezzo-soprano Kristin Gornstein, last heard at Bard in 2019 in Michael Gordon and Deborah Artman’s groundbreaking opera “Acquanetta.” Coloratura soprano Holly Flack, who has performed often in China, plays the betrayed wife.
Kunqu Chinese opera virtuoso Qian Yi sings the demon in disguise. In 1999, the Shanghai Opera star toured the world headlining Lincoln Center Festival’s epic 19-hour production “The Peony Pavilion,” before settling in the U.S.
Conducting the opera is Beijing native Jindong Cai, director of Bard’s U.S.-China Music Institute since its 2017 founding.
Raised during the Cultural Revolution when Western music — though not Western instruments — was forbidden, Cai studied violin but played revolutionary music, he said in a recent phone call.
Later, in 1979 during his first year at Conservatory in Beijing, the Berlin Philharmonic came to China with Herbert von Karajan conducting, followed closely by Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
“I was mesmerized by the power of conductors,” Cai said. Karajan barely moved with his eyes closed, he said, while Ozawa moved every part of his body.
Cai came to America in 1985 to study conducting at New England Conservatory, and in 1989 he studied with Leonard Bernstein at Tanglewood.
Entering academia in the mid 1990s, Cai taught at Stanford University for 14 years before coming to Bard. His longtime friend Bob Martin was director of Bard Conservatory of Music; when Martin decided to create the U.S.-China Music Institute, he asked Cai to be its director.
The Institute promotes cultural exchange between the U.S. and China through contemporary Chinese music. Bard’s Conservatory created the first Chinese instrument degree program in the United States, with undergraduate and graduate students playing traditional instruments such as erhu and pipa. Most come from China, wanting to experience a western liberal arts education, Cai said; but a few are Asian Americans from Texas and New York, and a pipa player from Boston is African American.
The program will create a new generation of Chinese musicians, Cai said. When Chinese and Western musicians work and learn together, “hopefully we create something new for the 21st century.”
Famed Silk Road Project pipa player Wu Man is a supporter of the program, and leads master classes. “She has really made a great impact, putting this instrument and kind of music onto the map of world classical music,” Cai said.
“This is not ‘Chinese’ music, this is really contemporary music,” he explained. “If you go to China, people want to create new music. In symphony orchestras or opera houses, 50 percent of the repertoire is new pieces.”
The music of Western classical composers was played while they were alive, Cai added. “These days, most music played in concert halls is dead people’s music. We need music of our time.”
“Historically, Chinese opera is always composed by Chinese, performed by Chinese and the audience is mostly Chinese. We’re in the 21st century and the world has become closer together, even among different cultures. If a western-trained singer can sing in Italian, French, or even Russian, they should be able to sing in Chinese.”
Singers are very serious about pronouncing words right, he added. “It doesn’t matter which language they sing. This gives them a new opportunity to explore.”
In “Painted Skin,” Chinese composer Hao Weiya includes traditional Chinese elements but also tries to be international, Cai said. Two characters sing Western-style, and sound very operatic; while the other character represents traditional Chinese opera. “So you can see those two different things together in one play,” he said.
“I think it will be very accessible to anyone who loves opera, who loves ghost stories, and who loves Western music and Chinese music. Everything is translated into English so people will understand,” Cai assured.
It’s no coincidence the opera was scheduled close to Halloween, he noted. ”Our festival is always in October, so I thought this opera is perfect.”
This is the first opera the Institute has produced. Most festival performances are symphonic or chamber music-related, performed in New York City and at Bard. “Hopefully in the future we can do more,” he said.
Stage director and Hudson resident Michael Hoffman is an alum of Bard Conservatory’s graduate vocal arts program, and specializes in contemporary music and new works. He was hesitant when first approached about this project.
“I’m a white, male director with zero experience with traditional Chinese opera,” he said by phone. “I don’t speak the language or know the history behind it. This is the first time I’ve approached something composed within a culture that’s not my own.”
Choosing him was deliberate, he said. The opera had only been produced in Asia with an all-Chinese artistic staff, so Cai sought a director who could approach it with an American sensibility.
The Institute’s mission is to foster cross-cultural dialogue between Western and Eastern classical musicians, Hoffman explained. “When it comes to opera writing, this piece uses both sides of the classical music coin, western and Kunqu.” Kunqu is a traditional form of Chinese opera, he explained.
A language coach helps the American singers with Chinese diction, and Hoffman has a full English translation in his score. “It’s a matter of identifying where we are and what they’re saying,” he said. Learning instrument cues can be challenging because of the unfamiliar Chinese instrument sounds.
Hoffman wants the characters to be as realistic and relatable as possible — even the demon. “There’s still a humanity to this character,” he said. “Qian Yi has been really keen to dig into the psychology and understand its motivations.”
The process has been particularly enriching for Yi, Hoffman said. “Chinese opera is so stylized, they work within this very specific choreographic language. We incorporate elements of that for specific dramatic effect, but also really divert from it.”
Audiences will have the unique experience of seeing the two performance styles side by side, he added.
Much of the opera takes place in the professor’s home. Because the production moves to Lincoln Center immediately following Hudson, the physical setting is deliberately spare, just a few sticks of furniture. Lighting and projections conjure dramatic moods and demonic visions, with makeup and costumes adding effect. The demon’s appearance changes before the audience’s eyes, Hoffman said.
As with most spectral stories, the action ultimately turns visceral. But it won’t be gory, Hoffman promises. “It will be spooky, there will be suspense, it’s deliberately abstracted in moments that would be more violent. It deals with adult themes, but it’s not graphic in any sense.”
This is the festival’s first appearance in Hudson. “Any art form that has existed for hundreds or even thousands of years must have artistic and social value,” Cai said. “We need to treasure this value and present it to people.”
“The whole world is merging, and culture can still connect people together,” he added. “That’s why I think what we’re doing is important. This is really a testing stone, bringing different music to our local community — usually those concerts only happen in big cities. If we succeed, I think we can do more.”
IF YOU GO
What: “Painted Skin” chamber opera. Conducted by Jindong Cai. Stage directed by Michael Hoffman.
With: Kristin Gornstein, Holly Flack, Qian Yi.
Who: US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music
Where: Hudson Hall, 327 Warren St., Hudson, N.Y.
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13
Admission: $25 to $45, general admission; $10, students with ID.
Tickets: 518-822-1438, hudsonhall.org