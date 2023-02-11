Hudson Jazz Festival offers two weekends filled with acclaimed band leaders, adventurous vocalists and rising young stars

HUDSON, N.Y. — British impresario Cat Henry made her mark in New York City with a 20-year career at Jazz at Lincoln Center devoted to concert production and tour management. Now she brings her considerable skills to Hudson Jazz Festival as curator of two sizzling long weekends of jazz and art from Feb. 16 to 26 at Hudson Hall.
With the theme of “The Shape of Jazz Today,” the lineup includes acclaimed band leaders, adventurous vocalists and rising young stars alike.
“We’re not presenting a comprehensive overview in two weekends in Hudson,” Henry said, “we’re giving examples of where artists are, both emerging and established. Their music is very different, but they all believe in this boundary-less approach to creating music.”
Seating includes cabaret tables and regular seating, and concerts are livestreamed free of charge with registration.
The first weekend begins on Thursday, Feb. 16 with a free opening reception for the festival’s annual art show, with music by veteran jazz guitarist and longtime Dizzy Gillespie collaborator Ed Cherry. “Body & Soul” exhibits jazz-infused paintings and textiles by French-born area artist and fashion designer Marine Penvern.
On Friday, Feb. 17, mesmerizing modern jazz vocalist Sarah Elizabeth Charles and her band of a dozen years, SCOPE, celebrate their fourth album release, “Blank Canvas.”
Saturday, Feb. 18, spotlights Thelonious Monk International Trumpet Competition winner Marquis Hill in “New Gospel Revisited.”
“His band features the phenomenal up-and-coming vibes player Joel Ross, who is making a name for himself as a leader,” Henry said. “They have such a kinetic way of improvising.”
At Sunday’s [Feb. 19] matinee, Michael Mayo, a Los Angeles musical scion now rooted in New York City, will perform with his trio. “He’s a virtuoso singer who specializes in wordless improvisation,” Henry said.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, weekend two begins with an ongoing collaboration with Louis Armstrong House Museum. Artist-in-Residence Ulysses Owens, Jr. is “a phenomenal drummer, composer and educator committed to introducing musicians and non-musicians to the joy and art of musical expression,” Henry said. Owens will lead a daytime workshop for local high school students, then present his “Generation Y” quintet, made up of young artists he mentors in the evening.
Friday, Feb. 24 sees New York vocalists Lucy Yeghiazaryan and Vanisha Gould team up for “In Her Words,” a mix of new compositions and jazz standards. “They’re amazing collaborators, both have these extraordinary voices,” Henry said.
Saturday, Feb. 25, features the festival’s first-ever commission, “Dreaming Home,” by Hudson Valley pianist and composer Aaron Parks. “It’s in response to themes that occurred to him during the pandemic,” Henry said, “about where you find home and what it means to different people.” Parks will lead a band that includes Meshell Ndegeocello on bass and vocalist Samantha Rise [known as] “Songcatcher,” Henry added.
The festival concludes Sunday, Feb. 26 with bassist Endea Owens & The Cookout, “a joyful, exuberant afternoon of fun for jazz fans,” Henry promised. “She’s an incredible band leader with a seven-piece band with vocalists, it’s a real show. She’s from Detroit which is super bluesy, there’s a lot of soul in her approach.”
Owens performed many times at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Henry said. “She was a student at Juilliard School which has a very special relationship through Jazz Club Sessions and opportunities to [play] with the Jazz Orchestra. Numerous young musicians including Jon Batiste and Aaron Diehl have gone on to build phenomenal careers.”
Also a member of the house band on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” first led by Batiste and now by Louis Cato, Owens’ own ensemble, “The Cookout,” is made up of fellow Juilliard alumni.
During the pandemic, Owens founded “The Community Cookout,” a nonprofit that “took music and food to the streets, providing meals for people in Harlem and around the city,” Henry said.
“We are going to do a ‘Community Cook-In’ partnered with Hudson-based Operation Unite NY to provide a free hot meal at a Senior Center, with Endea's concert livestreamed,” Henry added. “It’s a way to involve more of the community in the festival and celebrate what she has done during the pandemic and now.”
Jazz is going into its second century, Henry observed, with many artists today raised in the last part of the 20th century when development was very linear from the Roaring Twenties into Swing then Bebop.
“Ever since the expressive freedom of the 60s that was avant-garde and jazz-rock and more, the music has been going in a lot of different directions,” she said.
The audio landscape that influenced generations of jazz composers and artists includes soul, gospel, hip hop, and music from around the world, she said. Technology provides a pathway to every kind of music, feeding into [what] composers are creating now.
Festival musicians hail from diverse parts of America, including Chicago, New York and the west coast. Sarah Elizabeth Charles is Haitian-American, Lucy Yeghiazaryan is Armenian American. They’re presenting music with influences from where they were raised and where their families are from, Henry said.
Hudson Jazz Festival was founded in 2018 and — until the pandemic — led by distinguished international pianist and area resident Armen Donelian, who continues to present his long-running annual Hudson Jazz Workshop at Hudson Hall.
“It brings the community and visitors together in something very celebratory,” Henry said, “and reconnects them at a time of year when people have been hibernating.”
Many festival-goers travel up from New York City just for the weekend, said Henry, herself a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident who visits Hudson Valley often.
She took over the Festival as curator in 2020, introducing a more thematic approach with a contemporary spin. Themes have included the music of John and Alice Coltraine in 2021, and “Lift Every Voice” in 2022, centering black voices in art, culture and community.
Henry grew up listening to her father’s jazz LPs before charting her own musical path when she discovered John Coltraine at age 20. But it was hip hop that brought her to the U.S.
“In 1989 and 1990, jazz and hip hop had a relationship still reflected in the music to this day. Jazz is the root of all popular music, but for a time it was part of the hip hop aesthetic. With my jazz background and love of hip hop, it was inevitable I ended up [in New York City].”
She joined Jazz at Lincoln Center straight from the New School jazz program. “I discovered this world of virtuosity and expansive thinking, it was an eye opener to me,” she recalled. “I met many of the musicians [there that] I work with now.”
The pandemic shutdown prompted her career transition to freelance producer, curator and programmer. She also became executive director of Live Music Society, which awards $1 million annually in grants to small live music venues around the country.
“For people in the performing arts, there’s a lot of real positivity and optimism,” Henry said. “But there are still pressures on small venues [that give] emerging artists a space to grow and develop their craft.”
“I don’t think jazz has ever gone out of fashion, and that’s part of what we want to celebrate in the Hudson Jazz Festival this year. It’s a relevant, contemporary art form rooted in black culture, a uniquely American cultural contribution with fans that are possibly the widest in range of any American art form, from 9 to 92.”
Looking ahead, Henry wants to expand Festival partnerships beyond Hudson Hall into the wider community.
“We’re trying to build relationships with other venues, that’s the ultimate goal.”
IF YOU GO
2023 HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL: THE SHAPE OF JAZZ TODAY
Where: Hudson Hall at Historic Hudson Opera House, 327 Warren St., Hudson, N.Y.
When: Feb. 16-26
Tickets: $40 general admission; $30 (rear/side); $60 reserved table. Free livestreams, reservations required.
Information and tickets: 518-822-1438, hudsonhall.org
COVID Policy: Masks encouraged.
Festival At A Glance
5-7 p.m. Feb. 16: Opening night party. Art exhibit, "Marine Penvern: Body & Soul," on view until April 2. Music by Ed Cherry, jazz guitarist. Free.
7 p.m. Feb. 17: Sarah Elizabeth Charles: SEC & SCOPE
7 p.m. Feb. 18: Marquis Hill: New Gospel Revisited
3 p.m. Feb. 19: Michael Mayo
3 p.m. Feb. 23: Ulysses Owens Jr. & Generation Y
7 p.m. Feb. 24: Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould: In Her Words
7 p.m. Feb. 25: Aaron Parks & Samantha Rise: Dreaming Home
3 p.m. Feb. 26: Endea Owens & The Cookout