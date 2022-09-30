Magical merchants to peddle otherworldly wares at Hunter's Moonlit Market

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The Hunters Moonlit Market, an open-air twilight bizarre bazaar featuring over 35 vendors, food vendors, performances and live music by the Dust Bowl Faeries will take place 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road. Free admission.
The market, according to a release, features a theme of "giving thanks for and celebrating the end of the summer growing season, while reflecting and embracing the autumn harvest season."
"The event honors and embraces an aesthetic such as, but not limited to, harvest, witch-crafted goods, magical merchants, macabre, herbology, spiritual, metaphysical, oddities, local artisans, darker arts and crafts, as well as food and beverage vendors that are willing to embrace the mysterious, magical, autumnal, and thinning of the veil," the news release states. "Salem comes to the Berkshires, if you will."
Those attending can expect to find a variety of art, jewelry, home decor and merchandise along the market's theme. In addition, there will be herbal apothecary items, spiritual tools and metaphysical practitioners offering mini sessions of sound healing, reiki, astrology, numerology and tarot.
Scheduled performers include Opal Raven Cirque, Witchy Aerialist and Luna Faun Fire Dancer. Food vendors include La Chalupa Y La Enchilada, Momma Lo's Southern Style BBQ, Baked! Pastries & More, Hot Plate Beer and TurnPark Bar.
No ATM on site. Vendors may accept payments through Venmo, PayPal, but attendees are encouraged to have cash on hand.
More information: theenchantedaltar.com