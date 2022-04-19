West Stockbridge artist Ilene Spiewak's self portrait will be shown at the National Portrait Gallery

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Occasionally during her graduate studies in painting, Ilene Spiewak would get pushback in critique sessions with fellow students for what she chose to include in her portraits. For a traditional genre that often focuses on the beautiful, the powerful and the uplifting, her work was unafraid to imagine subjects without any illusions.
“Why would I want to look at this? Why would I want to look at old people, at illness?” she remembers they would ask. “And I think just the opposite. Why wouldn’t you want to? It is part of the human condition. All of it.”
This well-earned honesty, in part from being a non-traditional older student who had already spent years working as a teacher and art therapist, was already deeply woven into her practice. It emerged with particular intensity during the pandemic’s loneliest months, when she would paint her partner and most often herself. Her figures aren’t idealized but are real expressive images of people who have gray hair, unsightly lumps, eyes that aren’t quite level. They are as far as can be from images you would capture with a model and a camera.
For Spiewak, who lives in West Stockbridge, her approach is getting noticed. Earlier this year one of her self-portraits was selected as a finalist for a juried national competition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
“I wasn’t really worried about it,” she said about her submission, a nude image of herself in the process of painting, one she submitted because another work she intended to submit wasn’t quite ready yet. “You have to have a pretty thick skin. But this is a real surprise.”
The painting is one of 42 selected out of 2,700 submissions for the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, which “encourages artists to challenge traditional definitions of portraiture.” The competition show, “American Portraiture Today,” opens at the National Portrait Gallery on April 30. It will run through next February, and will continue for a still-to-be-announced tour of other museums around the country.
For Spiewak, who has lived in the Berkshires for 14 years and is a board member of the Berkshire Art Association, this is a milestone on a long and varied career. While she said she has tried pottery, sculpture and photography, she always came back to painting, which she first picked up when she was in grade school.
“It’s my language,” she said. “I love the feel of paint; I like to put my hands in it, push it around the canvas. I never lost my passion for it.”
She said she had always enjoyed still-life paintings, but over the pandemic she turned more to portraits — especially of herself and her partner, but also of friends and acquaintances. Her approach isn’t about creating a true likeness, but more about a kind of radical honesty and getting to something even more real.
“We all have an idealized self and what that means, and what sort of face we want to show the world is not necessarily who we are,” she said. “And it’s changeable.”
That sense of capturing a specific moment, of time passing, is in a lot of her work, which she undertakes in her studio in a red cabin behind her house in the woods. It is about capturing not just the material moment of an object as in a still life, but time and its passing. She describes once undertaking an experiment of painting the same bunch of flowers each day for 10 days, documenting as they withered and fell apart.
“The flowers became more beautiful to me as time went on,” she says. “All of us are in a constant state of decomposition.”
Sitting for her can be an intense experience, with unexpected outcomes. She describes one friend who had bought several of her works, and volunteered to sit for her, but had a difficult time accepting how it turned out.
“'Why are you making my mouth like that?' I said because that’s what the painting needs,” she explains, although by the third visit to her studio she decided to purchase the piece.
Spiewak was born and grew up in Philadelphia, her father worked as a kosher butcher among other jobs, and she says her family didn’t really encourage her to pursue a career in the arts. She earned a degree in arts education at Penn State University. “All young women, if they were going to work after school, were going to teach," she said.
Many years later, she studied Art Therapy at Hahnemann University, and got her masters. She worked as an art therapist for a psychiatric hospital and then at an alternative high school.
In 2017, she began a low-residency MFA program at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, which involved online coursework and then a few weeks in Philadelphia in the summer. She was one of the oldest students in her program, which took two and a half years.
She said she came through the experience more confident in her abilities, and notices that her work has become more refined. She notices she uses less bold colors, treating it more like “a spice” than the main course. And she’s learned it is just as important what you choose to leave out.
“You really have to think,” she said. “You can’t take everything in. You have to focus and edit down on what’s important. I don’t know that I knew that as a 20 year old, but I certainly know it now.”