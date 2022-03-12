Comedy, music and some unfiltered Irish behavior on tap at the Colonial

PITTSFIELD — After a decadelong absence, the famed Irish Comedy Tour returns to the Berkshires just in time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Since the 2012 show (the tour's Colonial debut was in 2011) the comedic/musical quartet's material and arrangement have evolved, staging slightly different shows each night. Yet, this week's audience can expect the same high-energy, almost unfiltered Irish behavior when the troupe returns to the Colonial, 7:30 p.m. March 18.
Founding member Derek Richards says since the pandemic cancelled the troupes planned return to Pittsfield in March of 2020, they are trying to reestablish their audience starting with a Northeast tour, their first live shows in two years.
"We are still playing catch up on a lot of what we lost in 2020 and 2021. We love the Northeast; always a welcoming crowd," he said in a phone interview from his home in Las Vegas. "The audiences are always receptive, they connect with our comedy."
Richards says for those who last saw the troupe in 2021, the music and comedy has changed, but maintains the same high-energy the quartet is known for.
"There's a whole new energy to the show, we have a new comedian on board, the material and music must evolve," he said.
CAST HAS EVOLVED TOO
Richards, a Detroit native, is the only original member left from the foursome that formed in 2006. About five years later, the duo took the act in a different direction. They swapped out another comic and one musician for Damon Leibert from Nova Scotia and Dublin, Ireland's Derrick Keane. The most recent addition is Mike Malone who replaces Mike McCarthy, a founding member with Richards.
"I've known Mike [Malone] for 15 years and what he brings to the table is funny and a pleasure to work with," said Richards.
The timing and togetherness the four show on stage is no surprise as they all get along off-stage, especially since they travel together unlike some big-name stars.
"The Rolling Stones can get along on stage, but when their show is over Keith and Mick usually go their separate ways, we four are all piled in a van," Richards noted.
UNIQUE ACT
What sets the Irish Comedy Tour apart from other acts is the unique blend of comedy and music that often pokes fun at their heritage, according to Leibert.
"When we make fun of the Irish we back it up with our background and complement the humor with music," he said.
Leibert also dresses the part as the diminutive one who wears a leprechaun costume on stage.
"People could certainly use a laugh these days and seeing a leprechaun on stage is not what the audience expects," he said.
As for Keane, he first distinguished himself musically when he sang and played and swept "The All Ireland Talent Show." His band, Inchicore, set the gold standard for the Irish music scene in New England and across North America, according to his online biography. The band has since broken up due to the death of a member.
Keane says when the four get together once a year it is a special time, almost like a family reunion.
"We're four lads together having fun. It's a breath of fresh air," he said. "We play tricks on each other, nothing you can put into print. We like to pick on Derek Richards, he's an easy mark."
NO END IN SIGHT
While the quartet is aging, their act never gets old and they plan to keep on performing.
"I'll keep going until the good lord takes me from this Earth," Keane said.
Added Richards with a chuckle, "My retirement plan is to find a wet floor at Walmart."