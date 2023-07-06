Should a bottle of wine cost $100 or more?

If 100 wine professionals — sommeliers, merchants, wine educators — were polled and asked to characterize the assertion, “When it comes to wine, consumers get what they pay for,” I wonder what most would say?

I have heard two kinds of opposing responses over the years, and I have a hard time placing my own impressions. In fact, the more I think about each one, the more I realize that I don’t like either generalization.

Of course, there are a lot of people who subscribe to the idea that no bottle of wine should cost, or is worth, several times as much as the money that they are comfortable spending on a bottle. For instance, someone who never pays more than $10 for a bottle might say that there is no such thing as a bottle of wine that deserves to cost $100.

Another similar idea that people express sometimes is that regardless of whether a bottle might be worth $100 or more, the experience of tasting and drinking something that “fine” would be completely lost on them. This is a little troubling to me.

While I agree that someone’s palate and appreciation for different things can grow more refined as they taste and learn, I also believe that any beginner wine taster could tell the difference between a 2-year-old, $10 bottle of California pinot noir, and a 10- or 15-year-old bottle of well-made premier cru red Burgundy, which might cost 20 times as much.

I have marveled, over the years, at what seems to me like the uncanny ability of some of our human ancestors to identify the best-growing areas in different regions. Most of the time, the wines that come from vineyard sites that have been revered and hallowed for centuries really are more complex and taste better than those that don’t come from those regions.

But the idea that spending more money always, and necessarily, delivers a better bottle is just as unsettling. There isn’t an industry on earth that hasn’t tried to exploit a little deft branding to try to convince consumers of quality that doesn’t exist, and the wine industry is definitely not exempt.

I have encountered countless bottles in my work as a sommelier that have struck me as flagrantly overpriced, and sometimes fraudulently so. I have said in the past that restaurants with fancy chandeliers can make me uneasy because they make me feel like the opulent appointments are priced into my dinner. In the case of overpriced wines, the appointments can be heavy-gauge glass bottles, expensive marketing campaigns, or a fancy address where, in spite of the terroir, nobody knows how to make great wine.

Luckily, there are a few possibilities worth discussing with your local wine merchant, in the furtherance of digging into the consideration of what you might drink. The questions that have always jumped out at me are about the work that occurs where the wine is made …

Do I have my hands on one bottle out of several hundred thousand that were made?

In that case, it could have been something like a corporate team of professionals who “made” the wine. But if only a few thousand cases (or less) of the wine were made, who was the vigneron? What is their background? How did they come to their present situation, where they make wine in Oregon, from grapes varieties more often grown in the Loire Valley in France? How many vintages have been made of the very wine I’m thinking about purchasing?

I once knew a young winemaker in Santa Barbara County, who apprenticed with a famous older winemaker, and who arranged to purchase grapes from some of the same vineyards that sold fruit to his mentor. When the bottles of his first vintages hit the shelves in retail stores — because of the costs involved in breaking into winemaking in the first place, and because his fruit contracts weren’t as favorable as his mentor’s — his wines from the same vineyards were actually more expensive than the master’s wines, which were sitting right next to his in the store. There is nothing to say that a young apprentice could never be so talented as to justify the higher prices that his wines carried, but I will admit that such a disparity, in the wrong direction, always seemed a little incongruous to me.

I think the moral of the story, if there is one, is the same as it so often is when thinking about which wines to buy — and for that matter, which foods. We should aspire to know as much as we can about the origins of these things. Over time, they have quite a lot more to do with the quality of our lives than the particularities of our sunglasses and handbags.