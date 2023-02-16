Jacob's Pillow 2023 season marks return of international dance companies and performers

BECKET — Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival will celebrate its 91st season with an eclectic program marking the return of international programming while welcoming dance companies old and new.
This season will offer the largest breadth of international performers since 2019, as well as multiple performances with live music, and dance styles ranging from hip hop and street dance to ballet and contemporary, with family-friendly opportunities for every audience member to experience something fresh and exciting.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 17. Member tickets go on sale March 6.
Running June 28 through Aug. 27, the 2023 festival will feature nine weeks of performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre and on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, as well as special events, parties, and pop-up performances in Berkshire County.
“We invite you to journey to Western Massachusetts to experience dance in a setting that’s like nowhere else in the world, and to celebrate the astonishing ways a body can move, with an array of U.S. and international companies brought together to perform their best work at this hallowed ground for dance,” said Pamela Tatge, Jacob’s Pillow executive and artistic director, in a news release. “We also encourage you to visit us online through Jacob’s Pillow on Demand (watch.jacobspillow.org), where you can access the extraordinary artistry for which the Pillow is known from the comfort of your own home.”
The complete program for Festival 2023, including the schedule of performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, workshops, classes, PillowTalks, and community events will be announced in April. Visit jacobspillow.org/festival for the most up-to-date programming.
2023 SCHEDULE AT-A-GLANCE
MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP
Ted Shawn Theatre
June 28-July 2
A longtime Pillow favorite will return with an evening-length homage to the music of Burt Bacharach with a live band.
DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET
Ted Shawn Theatre
July 5-9
This historic Pillow debut will feature one of the world's most critically acclaimed and innovative ballet companies.
GAUTHIER DANCE/DANCE COMPANY THEATERHAUS STUTTGART
Ted Shawn Theatre
July 12-16
Known for its dancers' virtuosity, the company will perform a repertoire by internationally renowned choreographers including "Minus 16" by Ohad Naharin.
DORRANCE DANCE
Ted Shawn Theatre
July 19-23
Dorrance Dance will take over the Ted Shawn Theatre with its iconic work, "SOUNDspace" as well as its newest creation, "45th & 8th."
AXIS DANCE COMPANY
A Henry J. Leir Stage
July 14-16
AXIS Dance Company is one of the nation’s most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled, and neurodiverse performers.
OONA DOHERTY — OD WORKS
Ted Shawn Theatre
July 26-30
A rapidly rising star in contemporary dance, Oona Doherty will make her Pillow debut as the first headlining artist from Northern Ireland.
HIP HOP ACROSS THE PILLOW
Ted Shawn Theatre
Aug. 2-6
This "festival within the Festival" will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, including Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater.
COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET
Ted Shawn Theatre
Aug. 9-13
Making their Pillow debut, Complexions Contemporary Ballet will bring their high-intensity, full-throttle style with a tribute to David Bowie.
DECIDEDLY JAZZ DANCEWORKS
Henry J. Leir Stage
Aug. 9-13
Making their Jacob’s Pillow debut this summer, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks is a 38-year-old jazz company from Calgary, Canada, dedicated to the rich traditions and boundless future of jazz dance, honoring its roots as a Black American art form.
MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY
Ted Shawn Theatre
Aug. 16-20
These leaders in modern dance will continue to embrace a fresh vision that showcases Graham masterworks alongside new works.
COMPAGNIE KAFIG
Ted Shawn Theatre
Aug. 23-27
This high-flying French company will perform their signature work Pixel, a merging of dance and technology.
TULSA BALLET
Henry J. Leir Stage
Aug. 23-27
Tulsa Ballet will make its Jacob’s Pillow debut this summer as the first company from Oklahoma to perform at the Festival.