Jacob's Pillow announces reopening of Ted Shawn Theatre just in time for 90th anniversary season

BECKET — Jacob's Pillow will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2022 with the reopening of the Ted Shawn Theatre.

Pamela Tatge, executive and artistic director, announced Tuesday the reopening of the Shawn, which will have a "completely new stage house and a new ventilation and air-cooling system," and four of 10 companies that will dance on the newly renovated stage in a video announcement, "A Sneak Peek at Festival 2022" sent to newsletter subscribers.

"The San Francisco-based Alonzo King Lines Ballet will be with us to celebrate their 40th anniversary. We'll then host the return of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble with a retrospective of exceptional works by African American choreographers," Tatge said. "We'll also be celebrating the 75th year of the Limón Dance Company, whose program will include a new work by Olivier Tarpaga, a Pillow 90th anniversary commission. And finally, I'm pleased to announce the breathtaking New Zealand-based Black Grace will return to the site of their first-ever performance in the United States."

Performance dates are: Limón Dance Company, July 20-24; Black Grace, July 27-31; Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Aug. 3-7; and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Aug. 17-21.

The full festival program, she said, will be unveiled in February 2022. Member tickets will go on sale in early March 2022, with tickets becoming available to the general public in early April 2022.

The news of the Shawn reopening comes after a season that included both in-person and online performances and the loss of the Doris Duke Theatre to a fire in November 2020.

"I will never forget the joy of witnessing dancers return to dance last summer after months of isolation and the looks on the face of audience members as they remembered what a live performance feels like," she said. "We had many challenges in making our festival happen, not the least of which was one of the rainiest Julys on record. But, we persevered."

Tatge, in the video, also appeals to viewers to help raise $150,000 to allow the Pillow to "continue providing dance residencies for artists, return to in-person community engagement programs, seek out gifted young dancers to bring to the school and continue to invited researchers and scholars into the archives."

More on the 2022 festival and ways to donate can be found online at jacobspillow.org.