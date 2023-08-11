Jacob's Pillow Community Day will culminate with 'Artists of the Berkshires' showcase

BECKET — The Berkshires have always inspired artists in surprising ways. In the early 1850s, Herman Melville was inspired by the whale-like humps of Mount Greylock, visible from his Pittsfield home, while writing “Moby-Dick.” Last year, Ian Spencer Bell was inspired by years living in rural Sheffield — to dance.
As part of its 2023 Dance Festival, Jacob’s Pillow will be presenting “Artists of the Berkshires," 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, showcasing performances by four Berkshires-based dance groups on the Henry J. Leir Stage. Bell’s solo piece “Rosing,” which was inspired by his time living with his ex-husband, Pillow artist Ben Munisteri, in Sheffield, will be featured in the showcase. Also appearing are Berkshire native Sayer Mansfield, along with Fiona Scrugg's Qualia Dance Collective and 860 MVMNT AND STUDIO 860.
The showcase, which is a choose-what-you-pay event, culminates Jacob Pillow's Community Day, 3 to 6 p.m., free, kid-friendly, all-ages, no reservations needed afternoon, featuring performances, movement classes, dance-themed children’s activities, face painting, a drum circle, crafts, story time, popcorn, cotton candy, and more.
Born in rural Virginia, Bell, who has created site-specific works at Chesterwood and at The Mount, is known for reciting poetry in his choreographed pieces.
At 17, Bell moved to Seattle to study in the professional division at Pacific Northwest Ballet.
From the beginning, nearly all of his dance pieces addressed "poetry or writing in some aspect,” Bell said in an email to The Eagle. Bell eventually moved back to his family cattle farm in Virginia and started making his own dances. One of his earliest works of choreography was inspired by Munro Leaf's "Ferdinand the Bull," a favorite book from his childhood.
Bell established his professional career in New York City, until he moved to Sheffield in 2009 with his now ex-husband. Massachusetts was, at the time, one of the few states they could be married. There, he turned a room of their house into a studio, and resumed his work.
His dance work continued to be inspired by the written word. For example, Bell's choreography for “Split,” performed at Jacob's Pillow in 2013, was inspired by Elizabeth Bishop’s famous poem “One Art,” about the "art of losing.”
It was only around 2013, however, that Bell started to correspond his own words to his dancing.
“Sometimes when I dance I get so stirred up I say something aloud. Then I listen carefully,” says Bell. According to Bell, his performances convey experiences through both “movement vocabulary” and word.
"Rosing," the piece that Bell will be performing at the Henry J. Leir Stage on Aug. 18, is a 10-minute solo performance about his marriage and divorce. Besides the six original poems recited by Bell intermittently throughout the piece, and a short piano accompaniment at the beginning, he dances in silence — "well, country silence: [with sound effects of] birds and bugs, a neighbor’s lawn mower, a plane overhead," says Bell.
The specific location of Sheffield, especially its nature, influences "Rosing," Bell said. "Over the few years we lived there, I grew to love its creatures: the bear, the white skunk, the coyote, the bats. And the plants: the weeping willows, the lilacs, the peonies, the forsythia, the meadowsweets. All of those things found their way into the poems."
About his unique mix of poetry and dance, Bell said, "I felt speaking my poetry while dancing was a way of being more fully me onstage. I started thinking of my work as collage or assemblage. And we’re all kind of assemblages, aren’t we?"
If You Go
What: "Artists of the Berkshires," a Jacob's Pillow showcase of four Berkshires-based professional dance groups.
Who: Ian Spencer Bell, Sayer Mansfield, Fiona Scruggs' Qualia Dance Collective, and 860 MVMNT AND STUDIO 860.
Where: Henry J. Leir Stage, Jacob's Pillow, 358 George Carter Road, Becket.
When: 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18
Tickets: Donation. No set minimum.
Information and reservations: 413-243-0745, jacobspillow.org