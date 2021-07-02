If You Go

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2021 runs onsite through Aug. 29; with online streaming through Sept. 23. Here are a few season highlights:

On-site

• Through July 4 — "Dorrance Dance Plays the Pillow," a tap dance takeover with dance and live music from Michelle Dorrance, Josette Wiggan-Freund, Nicholas Van Young, special guests, and the dancers and musicians of Dorrance Dance.

• July 7-11 — Contra-Tiempo a multilingual dance theater company that draws on their Los Angeles lineage with work rooted in Salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop, and contemporary dance.

• July 17 — "Eastern Woodland Dances," an event featuring the breadth of Indigenous performance traditions within the Eastern Woodland region and its diaspora.

• July 24 — real-time augmented reality performance from Brian Brooks.

• July 28-Aug. 1 — "Life Encounters," with Archie Burnett and collaborators that chronicles the evolution of New York City underground dance history.

• Aug. 6-7 — a world premiere from Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born telling the story of a Black girl with hair so powerful it allows her to receive and send messages through time.

• Aug. 13-15 — Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal

• Aug. 25-29 — "Ballet Coast to Coast," a Pillow-exclusive production that features artists from Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet and Pacific Northwest Ballet.

More information/tickets: 413-243-0745, jacobspillow.org