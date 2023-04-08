Storied blues frontman James Montgomery returns to his old stomping grounds in the Berkshires to perform at the Stationery Factory

DALTON — There’s something that all blues musicians share: A time that they can recall with almost perfect clarity that they knew they were destined to play that heartbreaking, house-rocking music.
James Montgomery, a vocalizing, harmonica-playing frontman with a career spanning five decades, has heard — and broadcast — enough of these stories to treat that theory as gospel. He hosted a radio show for five years that was syndicated across New England called “Backstage with The Blues.”
“We have a moment,” said Montgomery, who will appear with The James Montgomery Blues Band at the Stationery Factory on April 14. “I’m not sure that’s true in rock 'n' roll, you know. They want to be in a band, they want to play guitar, they want to wear Beatle Boots and get girls — but with blues musicians, everyone you interview remembers the moment.”
He even remembers his own. He was about 15 years old when he saw Crispin Cioe play the blues harmonica for the first time. The way he describes it is practically a parting of the clouds.
“I was a big rock 'n' roll guy back then,” Montgomery said. “But when I heard blues harmonica for the first time, there was something that just really struck me … this feeling like, ‘wow, look at that!’, you know?”
Cioe gave him his first harmonica that day. Six months later, he was the frontman in a jug band. That jug-blowing prowess led to him getting onstage with the legendary blues guitarist Les Paul, using an emptied out wine bottle as an improvised instrument during a show in Detroit.
That was one of many brushes with greatness that Montgomery would have in his life. Growing up in Detroit, he was in the presence of it just by proximity. He remembered seeing John Lee Hooker and Paul Butterfield regularly at blues clubs in the Motor City. He would eventually play with both of them.
Eventually, he left Detroit and headed to Boston University for an education in English language and literature, forming a band around his vocals and harmonica. He’d go on to tour with a laundry list of music royalty from the 70s and 80s, including Johnny Winter, Aerosmith and the Allman Brothers.
The James Montgomery Blues Band took on a life of its own soon enough, becoming a regional staple in the New England blues scene. He and the band have been releasing LPs since 1973, and have continued to cultivate and grow their sound throughout.
Touring with the Allman Brothers and similar acts, as part of their shared label, Capricorn Records, earned Montgomery’s band a label as a Southern rock outfit. He thought the distinction was funny: he’s from Detroit, and the rest of his band was from Boston.
To this day, he’s still a New England bluesman through and through. He's been inducted in the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame and The New England Music Hall of Fame. Montgomery lives now in Newport, R.I. He served as the president of the New England Blues Society previously, and continues to have a steady presence — and preceding reputation — in the region.
He’s no stranger to the Berkshires, either. Montgomery lived in Williamstown for around 8 years. He’s even tended some of the county’s fairest fields.
“I was shooting my mouth off at the Purple Pub in Williamstown one time,” Montgomery said. “I was born on a dairy farm, so on and so forth, so I said ‘oh, you know I’d love to go on one of these farms here in Williamstown.’ So these farmers showed up the next morning at 7 o’clock and were honking the horn. I go and open the door and I said, ‘nah, nah, I don’t know what you’re saying,’ … the next day, they came back and I was so embarrassed I jumped in the car.”
That was how he ended up working four hours a day at the Galusha Dairy Farm in Williamstown for two summers, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Montgomery looks back with fondness on his time in the Berkshires, and remarked how curious the region really was. He hopes to have old friends from North Adams, Stockbridge and towns around the county in attendance for the big show.
“It’s the playground for wealthy corporate New Yorkers and a lot of down-to-earth farming people who are living off the land and college students, professors,” Montgomery said. “The thing I like about the Berkshires and that whole area is that it’s just such a vibrant mix of people from different cultures and different walks of life. And of course, it’s just breathtakingly beautiful almost everywhere.”
In recent years, Montgomery has also diversified his portfolio, including a new turn as a documentarian. He co-produced a documentary, "Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in The Blues," focusing on the legendary blues harmonica player James Cotton, a personal icon of his, featuring interviews with dozens of noteworthy musicians and clips from a four-hour long blowout harmonica concert.
Another documentary, "America, You Kill Me", focuses on his brother Jeffrey Montgomery, an activist in the LGBTQ+ community that James described as “a warrior”; his brother was a founder of the civil rights organization currently known as Equality Michigan. James Montgomery was the producer of that project.
“You have to invent your career,” Montgomery said. “Anybody who’s self-employed will tell you. You have to keep inventing, you have to keep changing – not your identity, but changing what you’re doing.”
At the end of the day, though, Montgomery is what he’s always been: a blues man. That’s what the folks in Dalton can expect to see on April 14.
Montgomery said he patterns his live performances off of the aforementioned blues men Cotton and Butterfield. In other words, it’s in-your-face and energetic, he said.
“That’s what the fans can expect to see,” Montgomery said. “A very high-energy blues band that’s there to take no prisoners.”
IF YOU GO
What: James Montgomery Band
Where: The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave., Dalton
When: 7:30 p.m. April 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25
Information and tickets: 413-659-6299, stationery-factory.com