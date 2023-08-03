A ‘folk singer emergency.' Here's how James Taylor saved the Newport Folk Festival’s opening day finale ...

You’re running the famed Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island when Noah Kahan, the scheduled singer for the opening day’s closing act, cancels on two hours notice because of vocal chord problems. Who are ya gonna call?

As luck would have it for Executive Director Jay Sweet, James and Kim Taylor were vacationing in Jamestown, R.I., on an island just across Narragansett Bay from Newport last weekend.

After a quick call last Friday afternoon, Taylor agreed to pitch in, and Sweet sent over a boat with two captains to ferry the singer-songwriter, his wife Kim and son Henry to Fort Adams State Park, site of the festival. There was little time to spare once they landed except a guitar tune up and a quick change of clothes in the fort’s barracks, Kim Taylor told The Eagle.

The startled and delighted crowd, notified by text 5 minutes in advance, heard Taylor perform a 40-minute, eight-song acoustic set in near 100-degree temperatures, with assists from Kim and Henry.

JT offered anecdotes, told self-deprecating jokes and performed his solid gold classics — “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” and “Carolina in My Mind,” according to RollingStone.com.

“Emergency folk music is what this is,” he told the audience.

An account in the East Greenwich News stated that “Taylor’s set was loose, familiar and sweet, as he acknowledged he’d had no real time to prepare so he invited up the only people he knew could join him with no rehearsal — Kim and Henry. The impromptu set symbolizes the magic of the Newport Folk Festival.”

The family performed together at Tanglewood on July 3 and 4, and on a recent national tour.

Fun fact from Taylor’s Facebook page: In 1969, James played at the Newport Folk Festival. They shut him down after only 15 minutes, though ... because of the moon landing.