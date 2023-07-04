After a half-century, the fans keep returning to see James Taylor. Here's why

LENOX — It seldom rains on James Taylor’s parade at Tanglewood, but Monday night, a sea of umbrellas and tents covered hardy concertgoers huddled on nearly every inch of the Lawn.

The weather gods had delivered a soggy, at times dismal day, but the capacity crowd of 18,000, including the Shed, partied on in good spirits. It was an impressive sight. For the legions of JT fans, it’s not just a concert, it’s an experience — a cherished tradition and a chance for multiple generations to reprise a six-decade soundtrack.

On my way in, clutching a notebook and set list, someone asked how I could find something new to write about after reviewing so many of JT’s shows, as well as periodic interviews and a memorable “One Man Band” documentary film and album recorded at Pittsfield’s Colonial Theatre in July 2007.

A fair question, and I’ll try to rise to the challenge. But first:

Tanglewood Set List 7/3/23 SET 1: Something in the Way She Moves Rainy Day Man Copperline Everybody Has the Blues Mona Some Days You Gotta Dance Sweet Baby James Country Road Steamroller Blues Mexico Up on the Roof SET 2: Secret o' Life You Make It Easy You've Got a Friend Carolina in My Mind Raised Up Family Fire and Rain Shower the People Your Smiling Face ENCORES: Summertime Blues Shed a Little Light You Can Close Your Eyes

If you’re keeping track, as I like to do, this holiday twofer marked the 30th year he has performed at the Boston Symphony’s summer home. Taylor’s debut, with Linda Ronstadt, was in 1974.

There were 10 more stopovers through 1999, and in this century, every year except for 2004, 2013, and the pandemic postponements in 2020 and 2021. So, next year would mark the 50th anniversary of his first show here.

It bears a reminder that each year, the second show (typically on July 4) is a benefit — the Taylors donate the net proceeds to Tanglewood.

Monday’s nearly 2 1/2 hour performance included a generous double set of 22 songs, including three encores.

Key takeaways:

• At 75, especially on high-energy classics like “Steamroller Blues” and “Mexico," Taylor, a devoted all-season outdoorsman, remains remarkably agile. His powerhouse All-Star Band (among the best in the business) covers the inevitable minor vocal diminution.

• For ballads like “Mona” (a rarely performed tribute to a long-ago pet pig who met a sad demise), “Sweet Baby James,” “Carolina in My Mind,” “Fire and Rain” and the now-standard final encore — the moving lullaby “You Can Close Your Eyes” (performed with his son, Henry) — JT’s mellow baritone remains largely intact. And on guitar, he’s among the best.

• New this year to open the show: A skillfully assembled video montage tracking a 55-year run of “Something in the Way She Moves” from the 1968 audition for Paul McCartney and George Harrison resulting in Taylor’s first record contract to the present day, followed by a live rendition.

• Taylor’s witty, often-charming banter with audience shout-outers remains a distinct pleasure. To the inevitable cry of “We love you!” comes the response, “I love you too, I can’t explain it, at least it helps us not to know each other.” To “You’re a national treasure,” barely skipping a beat, his reply, “the check’s in the mail.”

• Taylor’s son, Henry, 22, is now part of the vocal backup group (as his mom, Kim, has been for many years) and a guitarist. He is transferring from Williams College to the Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall. The beat goes on.

• The All-Star Band, about a dozen members including many long-timers, contributes mightily to the high spirits that infuse the show, keeping the audience riveted during the handful of deep tracks such as “You Make it Easy,” “Raised Up Family,” “Everybody Has the Blues,” “Rainy Day Man” and a cover of the Dixie Chicks hit, “Some Days You Gotta Dance.”

Final thought: The carefully tailored setlist, assembled by popular demand and curated for the Tanglewood crowd, includes a hit parade of perennials such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin’s “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Up on the Roof,” which they wrote for The Drifters. There’s much to be said for an annual time-travel voyage through a half-century of pop classics — especially with Team Taylor at the helm.