Tanglewood 2022 season update: More James Taylor tickets released, and John Williams will conduct at Tanglewood on Parade

LENOX — The Boston Symphony has announced several updates to its Tanglewood season schedule as tickets went on sale to the general public on Thursday. The orchestra’s first full 10-week slate of concerts since 2019 was unveiled on Jan. 20.
• Composer-conductor John Williams will be on the podium, among others, during Tanglewood on Parade on Aug. 2. The traditional gala concert features the BSO, Boston Pops and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra. Williams, the Boston Pops Laureate Conductor and Tanglewood Artist in Residence, also will attend the BSO’s celebration of his 90th birthday year on Aug. 20. Guest artists for that show include James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis. The orchestra will be led by BSO Associate Conductor Ken-David Masur.
• A limited number of newly released tickets are being made available for the July 3 and 4 James Taylor concerts, which had previously been listed as sold out. Details on the number and location of the tickets have not been announced.
• An addition to the Popular Artists schedule: “The Black Crowes Present Shake Your Money Maker” is listed for June 29. Guest artist Indigo Girls will join the previously announced Brandi Carlile performance on Aug. 30. Other previously scheduled Popular Artists shows include; Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band (June 17), Bonnie Raitt with guest Lucinda Williams (June 18), The Mavericks and Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets (June 26), Earth, Wind & Fire (Aug. 9), and Judy Collins and Richard Thompson (Sept. 3).
• In partnership with Mill Town Capital, the BSO will present another Tanglewood in the City event in Pittsfield, including a BSO concert video projected onto a screen at the Pittsfield Common on July 22 (rain date: Saturday, July 23).
• Tanglewood's annual Berkshire Night is set on July 9, with free admission for 2,000 year-round residents of the Berkshires.
Details and tickets are available at www.tanglewood.org or by phone at 888-266-1200.