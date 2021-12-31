2021 brought back in-person dance performances, rainy weather and the hope of a more diverse dance community

Reader beware: The following article contains optimism.

Yet, as this is a “year in review” piece, it’s important to remember that, as always, there have been difficulties, disappointments, and the inevitable losses in the dance world in 2021. Nevertheless, dear dance lovers, I’m looking forward, and placing my bets on silver linings, rather than stormy clouds. While we continue to struggle to navigate the ever-shifting atmospheric effects of life in a pandemic, artists continue to do what artists so often do better — and usually far sooner — than others: they react, they adapt. They evolve.

This optimism isn’t based on my belief that, for example, the business of dance in 2022 is going to get fully back to normal, if by normal we mean all in-person classes, rehearsals and live performances in front of live audiences, all the time. As we saw in 2021, it turned out that the creative shape-shifting that the dance community at large began making in March 2020 was not just a temporary curse/blessing (along came delta), but rather an important new muscle that will need to be intermittently exercised (here comes omicron). For many dancers around the world, taking class, rehearsing and performing (on balconies, in kitchens, living rooms, and dorm rooms), the Zoomasphere is both a marvel of technology and a serious drag on the ability to move freely, expansively, to fly: it’s hard for a dancer to, as the saying goes, “eat up space” while waltzing in a closet.

But they did it — gotta dance! — in 2020, throughout 2021, and if current events are any indication, 2022 may see a return to an abundance of virtual viewing. As I write this, for example, the end of the series of long-awaited live performances by the mighty Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, in its home theater, have been cancelled, as have the remaining performances of The Radio City Rockettes’ popular “Christmas Spectacular.” No doubt, if you’re reading this, in the past 20-plus months you’ve sampled your share of virtual dance performances, from local dance schools’ yearly presentations, or those courtesy of the professional venues in our region, or from the offerings of dance companies around the world.

Though inspiring, this adaptability, it’s not the end-goal. Surely the biggest takeaway we’ve gleaned from this glut of streamed dance is the reminder that there’s nothing like the real thing (in-person, live performance). And live dance did, finally, burst back on to live stages in 2021: it helped that many of those stages were outdoor, whether in the traditional sense — structures with floorboards and raised platforms — or with nature itself serving as both surface and backdrop. The return to live performances at our beloved Jacob’s Pillow Dance — where the majority of the live dance performances I attended in 2021 happened — was doubly heartwarming. For, not only was its 2020 Festival entirely cancelled for the first time in its long history, but then, in November 2020, one of its two indoor theaters was destroyed in a fire, a shocking heartbreak to the dance community here and afar.

Although by early summer (when the annual Pillow Festival began), many were beginning to feel safer about attending public events, the decision had already been made to hold all performances outdoors. As the summer progressed and the delta variant gained a foothold, this decision seemed not only prescient, but reassuring. (The other, older, deeply historic indoor theater, named after Pillow founder Ted Shawn, was offline as previously planned renovations began taking place. Indeed, a highlight of the upcoming 2022 Pillow Festival will be the grand reopening of the Shawn Theatre, just in time to celebrate the Pillow’s 90th anniversary.)

Conveniently, the Pillow has a rather gorgeous outdoor stage, on which, in former years, free performances were offered as part of the “Inside/Out” series. This year, by necessity, the professional, ticketed shows that would have happened indoors were moved here, with new, handsome yet humble wood benches installed in place of the rustic logs that used to serve as seating. The “scenery” is spectacular: dancers perform backed and flanked by the glorious you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it Berkshire hills.

Some of my most delicious memories of the glorious buffet I was privileged to sample at the Pillow (with quotations from my reviews) include: the “spirited cadre of terrific dancers” of Ballet Hispánico, celebrating its 50th anniversary; Brian Brooks’ Moving Company in his poetic, ingeniously constructed “Closing Distance” and Brooks himself in his new “haunting and hopeful” solo “Quiet Music”; the “generous, joyful elixir” served up by the dancers and musicians in LaTasha Barnes’ “Jazz Continuum,” with “Barnes the matriarch/force of nature at its center”; the performances of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, presenting its “virtuosic style of contemporary movement” in a triple bill that often reminded us of “absolute beauty that is present, in this existence”; and Houston Ballet dancers Karina González and Harper Watters, who “possess one of those surprisingly rare ‘true’ dance partnerships,” performing, as part of the “Ballet Coast to Coast” program, the “sublime pas de deux” from Stanton Welch’s “Sons de L’âme.”

It must be noted, that although not listed in the Pillow’s performance calendar, Mother Nature ended up, um, upstaging many of the performers; turns out that July 2021 was, as Pillow Director Pamela Tatge noted recently, one of the “rainiest on record.” Thus, a lot of performances had to be canceled. Kudos to the mighty Pillow, however, for rolling with the punches; were there any disgruntled patrons? If so, what can one say but ... on second thought, in keeping with the holiday season spirit: never mind.

Holiday spirit is as good a segue to my aforementioned optimism as anything, I suppose. As with many industries, there have long been outcries about systemic abuses and egregious disparities and discrimination in the field of dance. During the pandemic, however, several social justice movements seemed to gain greater prominence and thus greater traction within the broader dance world. This “pause” has, in fact, given many pause: time and space to step back, to consider, to refocus — and thrillingly, to reject, loudly and clearly, the crimes and misdemeanors that have been allowed to exist in the dance world.

Naturally some pessimism casts a shadow over my optimism — many, many, many have been protesting the presence of outright racism, misogyny, classism (and, alas, “etc.”) for ages, and yet here we are, still protesting — but the lights of certain silver linings guide me onward. Lately, it often seems that the misguided gatekeepers of yore are fading into the background, while new torchbearers are flinging those gates wide open. Some major dance companies and schools are being shaken up, with more women and people of color rising up to leadership roles; dancers’ mental health is being talked about openly, with an eye toward offering real support and services rather than stigmatization (and there is recent chatter about the dangerous policing of dancers’ weight, and calls to dispense with the silly practice of weighing dancers); companies featuring differently-abled dancers have received more attention from the media; and, though many companies and schools are still, after all this time, far off the mark in terms of truly diverse rosters, when there are promotions or appointments of dancers of color, or when female and/or people of color and/or non-binary choreographers are commissioned within largely white spaces, the news is lauded, loudly. As I finish this piece, I quickly scrolled through Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch” list, which arrived in my inbox about an hour earlier. Oh, the gorgeous array of skin tones, of dance genres, of gender expression! Somewhere, over this rainbow, is where my optimism lives.