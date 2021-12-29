Take a trip through the Pyrénées with Jean-François Bizalion as he searches for the perfect cassoulet

With a COVID-19 card as proof of vaccination and the ability to have a rapid test on return to the U.S., a trip to France was at last conceivable.
For my first trip back to France since the pandemic put our lives on hold, I wanted to explore the southwestern part of the country. In October, led by Michelin cards and occasionally Waze (GPS), my brother, Arnaud Bizalion, and I drove 2,236 kilometers (about 1,389 miles) round-trip from Marseille, France, to San Sebastian, Spain. A recent governmental reorganization of the region divides “le sud-ouest” (the southwest) into Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine, which doesn’t alter a thing about the strong character of the regions and their occupants.
Pays Basque straddles the border between France and Spain, with a shared heritage of traditions — defiant at times of the tutelage of Paris and Madrid, Spain — Gascony’s contribution to the lexicon of French food is as monumental as Languedoc is for wine.
Truly “le Sud-ouest” boasts a strong identity from its past starting with the Magdalenians in 17,000 B.C., followed by the Romans, who established colonies, infrastructure, agriculture including vineyards and trade; the Moors and the Cathars who resisted conversion to Catholicism. All along, the region was fashioning an extraordinary gastronomy, not the least of which is confit, a method of preserving meat in its fat.
SEARCHING FOR PERFECTION
Cassoulet, a dish that is as popular in the U.S. as it is in France, is one of those gastronomical achievements, defining further the region of both Gascogne and Languedoc.
Brought in by the Arabs via Spain in the seventh century, the original ragout of lamb and fava beans evolved further once the plump white bean traveled back from Central America. Its exact origin is disputed between the three cities of Castelnaudary, Toulouse and Carcassonne. We were told that a town, under siege centuries ago, rallied its occupants to gather what was left in their larders and cook what was going to be their last supper. Cassoulet was born, the town triumphed, the enemy receded. Likely to be a tale, there is some truth worth of note: Mix of meats and the presence of confit, the method in use then to preserve bacteria-prone aliments.
Cassoulet derives from cassole, an earthen dish from the Castelnaudary area. The other stipulation to complete the dish within the rules are: the cooking of beans in simmering water twice, ahead of the mixing of the rest of the ingredients; a bread crust topping the surface six times slashed, to undoubtedly achieve the proper cooking of all food buried under.
The remaining differences are rivalries between towns, perhaps even villages: duck or goose confit and its fat, pork sausage, boneless lamb shoulder, rind of ham, garlic, tomato, onion and lard.
Cassoulet is a dish rich in meat and loaded in calories, which might be slightly off-tempo with our times. Yet, in Paris alone, more than two dozens restaurants specialized in cassoulet: A beacon of its ranking in gastronomy.
Sadly, we didn’t come across the perfect cassoulet, a deception likely to endure. In fact, we had uneven successes on our quest for regional cuisine.
Bayonne, the largest city on the French Pays Basque is a stunning example of an old city thriving with independent epiceries, charcuteries, bookstores, clothing and home furnishing shops. Built at the intersection of the Adour and the Nive rivers, the town is a delight to wander through. On one of our walks, Arnaud and I noticed a promising bistro front with a quaint collection of 1960s school furniture spread on the street sheltered by an awning. Genuine enough, the fare made with local produce gave us a glimpse of hope for the road ahead of us. Maybe it was Josette, 81, treating us with her story.
With her Basque accent rolling over consonants, she told us that she came from a family of 11; she was forced to move out of the family house at 14 to come to work at the restaurant that she would become owner of a couple of decades later. Born near Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, located at the beginning of the Compostela pilgrimage path, daughter of a shepherd, she was thrown into a life in the city she didn’t want. She had no rancor to show and we shamelessly proceeded to eat, me with a copious omelette stuffed with jambon de Bayonne and Arnaud, boudin and piperade. Irouleguy, a wine from the tiny appellation we are heading to was an appropriate choice under the circumstances. My brother declared that to properly taste wine one needs to proceed to “oxygenation of the buccal cavity” as he pretended to be a sommelier. Josette, at the helm of Bar du Marché, is a reminder that Pays Basque holds its own brand of charm, along with the invention of the beret, wooden clogs and apple cider. Not to mention pelota, a style of baseball and celebrated rugby teams.
With the Michelin map unfolded on the hood of the car, we decided to detour to Belloc Abbey, a monastery known for putting out a sheep milk cheese (Abbaye de Belloc) which has gained worldwide recognition. We walked out with a wheel to remain uncut but attended with care for the remainder of our trip and we headed out to El Camino. In Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port we toured one of the 12 forts built by Vauban under King Louis XIV (1643-1715) to protect the borders of France.
My brother quizzed me, "Do you know why the fortress walls are slanted?”
“Euh," I said, "Because if the walls were vertical, the attackers would be more protected.”
EL CAMINO DE SANTIAGO
The next morning, we drove on D933 the 21 km to Roncesvalles in Spain, the first rest stop for pilgrims on El Camino de Santiago, the site of a colossal monastery and a modest church. For no particular reason, Arnaud and I explored our way through separately. On the way out, we spotted a woman with a large backpack hitchhiking by the road. We moved the wheel of cheese and our personal luggage to make room and listened to her experience on the path during the pandemic.
Like many hikers on the Compostela path, Monique has walked it twice, at an average of 9 km (5.6 miles) per day, some 800 km (497 miles) in 6 weeks. We learned that she wass from Lausanne in Switzerland. She was well versed on practical information, from the essential clothing, the weight of the backpack topped at 8 kilos (17.6 pounds), what food to eat, when to rest and how, more importantly, to be prepared for deep introspection. It wass clear that out there on the path exists an informal and unique community. “We are like brothers and sisters,” she said. “A lot of lonely people, looking for answers, searching themselves.” She added, “People who worked too much, CEOs, burnt out." Andrew McCarthy’s transformative experience related in his book “The Longest Way Home” came to mind.
After dropping Monique in St. Jean, we headed to the wine co-op of Irouleguy.
“Would you walk El Camino?” I asked Arnaud. “Yes, I would,” he said. It was still before noon and we tasted Gorri Taxinat, a Cabernet Sauvignon and Maghaberry, light enough at 11 percent alcohol. Arnaud bought a few bottles and Ondria, a goat- and sheep-milk cheese aged several months.
Two days prior, leaving behind Tarascon-sur-Ariège — in the area formerly known as Languedoc — we drove over mountain ridges, down steep gorges and though valleys on roads no wider than bike paths. We gasped at the natural barrier formed 65 millions years ago that separates France and Spain. From forest to tundra, the Pyrenees allow few possible passages. At Col de Port, on la route departementale D 618, we chatted with a cyclist who drives weekly the 65 km distance from his home to the bottom of the 22 kms uphill run. I get it, riding a bike is a thrill. Although, an ascent of this kind is beyond me.
SATISFYING PINTXOS
Many hours later we arrived in San Sebastian, Spain, and after checking-in to a youth hostel which allowed also sexagenarians, we walked into Narru, a restaurant in a neighborhood with a startling resemblance to Rue de Rivoli in Paris. Squeezing ourselves around a line of people, we were adamant about sitting outdoors.
For the next few hours we ate a succession of small plates known as pintxos — that translates as food for bar-crawling. However, in San Sebastian, a city with 17 Michelin-starred restaurants, pintxos are elevated to new levels.
We were presented with sliced raw tuna, courtesy of the kitchen, while we wetted our papilles with a zesty bottle of Txomin Etxaniz, a white wine from the nearby peninsula of Getaria. A pair of plates of char-grilled octopus with a light lemon mayonnaise followed. The call for more crustaceans was irrepressible and squids topped with tiny bread crumbs were soon laid in front of us. On the recommendation of a diner as invested in his fare as we were, we ordered almejas (clams) with an emulsion of the collagen of fish with garlic and spiked with paprika.
Excitement rises when plates are brought in succession rather than the whole dinner at once. Appetite — that sometimes fugitive thing — is called out of its hole. The iodine and salt in food is the thread.
Next came croquettes with jamon de Bellota, salty balls of cured ham trapped in mashed potatoes. Our conversation went from our angst over global warming to how aquaculture is making hopeful progress. As we continued to press our questions, Danetza, our waiter returned from the kitchen with a chef to speak about the emulsion with collagen of fish and garlic. Consulted on dessert options, she advised on Avellina, a dessert with a coulis of hazelnut ground under a granite pestle, blended with sea salt, sugar and butter to a cream and piped into a chocolate soufflé, served with mango sorbet.
Five hours elapsed without either of us noticing. We’re were a galaxy away from the laminated-menu dinner of our previous evening. Behind the glass wall of the kitchen headed by chef Iñigo Peña, bones of a sea-bass were removed one by one with tweezers before landing on a plate. Happy and restored, we wandered back through the lively streets of San Sebastian to our student quarters for the night.
PALEOLITHIC SPLENDOR
A few days later, a unique privilege awaited us. Very few paleolithic sites allow viewing by the public. Both Chauvet Cave and Lascaux in France are now closed. Here, in Niaux near the Ariège River, we were 1.7 kms in the belly of the mountain. Equipped with portable lights and a guide, my brother and I, along with three other visitors entered a succession of large, vaulted chambers with cream-colored stalactites — some as large as 10-feet in diameter and 30-feet high — that recalled gothic cathedrals. As we progressed through the narrow passages between chambers, some of them forcing us to crawl, the guide came to a stop and asked us to turn off our lights.
For a few seconds we were in absolute darkness, something I don't remember ever experiencing. It was black as can be. An odd sensation of time diminishing happened — deep in this cave the clock goes backward, erasing in a blip the 13 thousand years that separated us. A minute or so into this, we were "awakened" by a prompt to switch our lights back on and at close distance, magnificent drawings of horses, bison, mountain sheep and lions floated in no particular order on the smooth rock surface. All five of us were in awe. Art is meant to move, always.