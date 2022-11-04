Jean-François Bizalion asked for his wife's hand in marriage during a 2002 trip to Ireland. 20 years and a pandemic later, they seek solace in its landscapes

It was late November of last year, and I was missing Ireland. My home is in the United States and I grew up in France.

So why was I missing Ireland? I felt that going there would make us OK, calm our fears, our misunderstandings. I wanted to be dissolving in serene landscapes where 20 years ago, Helen, my girlfriend for seven weeks, took me to meet her family.

It was April 2002. On the second day of our visit to her parents’ house in Dublin, her dad drove us to Powerscourt House & Gardens — the estate in the Wicklow Mountains — and it was there in the lush, semi-wild gardens that I asked if he would consent to our marriage. Birds everywhere, rays of sun piercing through the clouds, ivy rampant on tree trunks, and, in his gentle way, through his wet blue eyes, he said yes, if this is what Helen and I wanted.

This past February, we closed our store in Great Barrington for a week. One daughter skipped three days of college; the youngest was on February break.

A GUSTY START

The tail wind makes our flight from Boston to Ireland one hour faster than usual. Strapped to my seat, sealed from the world, we are flying at break-neck speed. And I worry, but I am glad we are getting there faster. When we land, wind speeds register 85 mph.

A few hours later, we are moving again, heading to Doolin, a small village on the western coast of Ireland.

Helen planned the trip, lined up the hotels and all the dinners. Helen is a planner. Every detail mundane or monumental goes on the calendar, lists and edited lists. Two nights in Doolin, three nights in Dublin. This will be our third time together in the Burren in County Clare.

In the past 20 years, we have traveled to Ireland almost every year. Donegal, Galway, The Burren, Kerry, Cork, Dublin, Moneyan, sometimes back to the same areas, always through Dublin and south in the mountains of Wicklow.

Following my first visit, we were married the following January and Helen was pregnant with the daughter now in college.

‘IS EVERYONE OK?’

As we get off the M50, the motorway that encircles Dublin, a car merging from the right rams the side of the Volvo C70 that Sinead, Helen’s sister, is driving. The car is big enough to fit five of us, and she has borrowed it from a friend.

Wasn’t it enough trouble to endure the gusty wind on the flight over?

We are not hurt, but are the passengers in the other car? Do we need to call the garda? Would we need to turn around back to Sinead’s house?

We pull over on the emergency curb. Sinead puts on the warning lights. We are just past an underbridge and cars are flying by. The car that hit us, a small Toyota with a new mark running from the front to the passenger door on the left side, stops behind us. I get out of our car and a middle-aged woman with dyed red hair in a punk-style cut comes out of the Toyota.

“Are you OK? Is everybody OK?”

“Yeah, yeah,” she says. “Are you guys OK?”

Everyone is OK.

The woman says, “My daughter is driving. She just bought ze car.”

“My sister-in-law is the driver,” I say. “She’ll come out in a second.”

“What country are you from?” she asks me.

“I am French. I live in the U.S., just here on a vacation,” I say.

“Moi, aussi. Je suis française,” she says.

“Oui, c’est ce que pensais,” I say.

She tells me she’s from “Clermont Ferrand” — a city in central France.

“Et vous?” she asks.

“Arles,” I tell her.

Accidental meeting, if I have seen one. If nerves were frayed minutes before, we are chummy, now. It’s agreed that we were hit, so they are at fault. We are sorry, but relieved. Numbers are exchanged for follow-up, and once again, we are off.

For a while, we are silent. Then Sinead says out loud, “What will I tell my friend?”

We stop at a gas station to refill. I pay 187 euros for a tank of diesel. 187 euros — roughly $211! I don’t want to hear about how gas is expensive back in the U.S.

We leave the N7 about 50 km before Galway and head southwest via a network of secondary roads through lashing rain, strong wind. It is reported on the radio that we are in a hurricane (dubbed Storm Dudley by the UK’s national weather service). A man has died in Cork. Four more died in Wales and England.

Tall, dry stone walls border both sides of the road. We are lost again, moans one of my daughters. But I disagree. Far from it. We are in Ireland.

THE HOTEL

In Doolin, we checked in. The hotel, an old one, shows the recent effort of updating — not all tasteful, but comfortable and friendly.

Helen and Sinead room together. In another bedroom at the other end of the small hotel, I am with my daughters. Before I am given a choice, they spread open their rolling suitcases on the king bed and I am left with a choice between a narrow bed nestled under the eave of the roof or a bed perpendicular to theirs. I choose the latter in case we engage in a pillow fight — a likely event — so I would get more clearance to swing my arm.

FIRST, A PINT

I suggest a pint downstairs before we head out to a restaurant reserved ahead of the trip. This is the moment I have been longing for: A cold and dark and bitter Guinness to smooth the ride over. It comes with the attentive and discreet style of service you encounter through Ireland. All the while, friendly.

One by one, Isabelle, Helen, Anouk and Sinead make their way downstairs and sit in the glass-walled veranda that leads to the restaurant we will not go to that night. Increasingly revived, I order another pint along with a glass for each of my daughters and Sinead and Helen.

We head outside in the lashing rain with the flashlights of our phones en route to Oar, a restaurant, a 20-minute walk. Sort of a Halloween night, a bit eerie.

Revived by our walk, we enter a cream and minimalist lobby which reminds of the Norma Kamali fashion showroom circa 1988.

After our credentials are checked, we are led away to our table. We meet the elated restaurateur and sommelier Kieran O’ Halloran.

I can’t exactly remember in each order we received a chicken liver paté with roasted pears, toasted walnuts and maybe brioche bread. I can claim the order of an octopus — not grilled, but carpaccio-style and doused in lemon juice — with roasted shallots. It wouldn’t be a shock to the system if one or two of us had the ribeye, possibly a braised John Dory and likely a magret of duck with dates and potatoes thinly cut and made golden under a broiler.

The takeaway of this fine and delectable dinner is that it invites a return.

AND THE CRAIC

On our return to the hotel, we passed a pub. Music is pouring onto the road. A handful of teenagers are hanging out in the cold — smoking and drinking. We make our way through the crowd with a stop to the bar to get our pints and onto a clearing in the back of the pub, hoping for a table. A guy at the guitar, another blowing in a flute, and after a while, another lad joins in with a pipe bag. He is wearing a rugby outfit caked with mud.

There is no stage. They are playing in a corner of the room, one sitting on the banquette that runs along the wall, the other two standing and it is jamming. The whole room is singing, screaming and slamming on the tables for drums. Couples are forming and disappearing in the darker area of the pub.

We are taken away as in the roll of a wave. Everyone is in it and it reminds me of the giant power of seduction of Ireland and the Irish.