The 2023 Tanglewood season is about to begin, with orchestral and popular music concerts in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, chamber music and some of the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra concerts in Seiji Ozawa Hall, and talks, master classes, and smaller Tanglewood Music Center performances at the Linde Center for Music and Learning.

Popular artists include James Taylor (July 3 and 4), the Steve Miller Band with guest stars Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers (June 23), Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guests Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets (July 1); Robert Plant with Alison Krauss (July 2) and, at the end of the season, Train (Aug. 24), Jackson Browne (Aug. 31), the Boston-based alt-rock band Guster (Sept. 2) and John Legend (Sept. 3).

The popular NPR radio show “Wait, Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me” will be live in the Shed on Wednesday, June 22. The Boston Pops Orchestra under Keith Lockhart will perform a concert version of the musical “Ragtime,” created especially for them by the show’s composers (July 8). And the Pops will play for John Williams Film Night on Aug. 5. The weekend of Aug. 26 and 27 will also be devoted to John Williams’s film music, with a showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” accompanied by the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, live on Aug. 26, and on Aug. 27, a musical retelling of the entire “Star Wars” saga, also with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

Other events related to the “Ragtime” performance include a lecture by theater professor Angela M. Farr Schiller, Ph.D., on the social and political themes of the original 1975 E. L. Doctorow novel (July 7) and a performance of the Nico Muhly song cycle “Stranger” by tenor Nicholas Phan (July 8). Both of these events will be held at the Linde Center.

Also at the Linde Center on Aug. 11 and 12, director of the Terezin Foundation Mark Ludwig explores the Nazi campaign to cleanse Europe of all non-Aryan, especially Jewish, music. The Terezin Foundation preserves and presents music of artists imprisoned in the Terezin concentration camp during World War II.

Opening night for the Boston Symphony Orchestra is July 7, when Andris Nelsons, the orchestra’s highly esteemed music director, will lead the orchestra in a program of Wynton Marsalis’s “Herald, Holler, and Hallelujah,” which is a fanfare for brass and percussion, Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto, and Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. Prokofiev died in 1953, ironically on the same day as Stalin, and this season the BSO will be marking the 70th anniversary of his death, programming several of his works during the summer.

For opera lovers, a complete performance of Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” arrives in the Shed on July 15.

Women composers are particularly prominent this year, including Julia Adolphe, Grażyna Bacewicz, Nadia Boulanger, Ruth Crawford-Seeger, Gala Flagello, Gabriela Lena Frank, Sofia Gubaidulina, Imogen Holst, Alma Mahler, Jessie Montgomery, Shulamit Ran, Sara Kirkland Snider, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Julia Wolfe, and Agata Zubel.

The final Tanglewood appearance of the Emerson String Quartet will be in Ozawa Hall on June 28. The Danish Quartet performs in Ozawa on Aug. 2. Workshops for violin, piano, voice, cello, percussion, oboe/English horn, and conducting are scattered throughout the season.

Jazz pianist Aaron Diehl appears with his trio in Ozawa Hall on Aug. 6, and on July 14, Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet present an evening of Gershwin on two pianos. The jazz trio of Gerald Clayton performs in Ozawa Hall on Aug. 20, and Broadway star Kelli O’Hara presents a program also in Ozawa Hall on Aug. 22.

Baroque music makes its appearance with a full performance of Handel’s delightful “Acis and Galatea” on July 20. And the Festival of Contemporary Music runs from July 27 to July 29.

The young professionals of the Tanglewood Music Center present chamber music, voice recitals, and orchestral concerts throughout the season, as usual, and Tanglewood on Parade is on Aug. 8. The Boston University Tanglewood Institute’s Young Artists Orchestra performs on July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12, the Young Artists Chorus presents a program on Aug. 5, and their Wind Ensemble plays on July 30. All these concerts will be in Ozawa Hall.

The traditional season-ending performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony will be on Aug. 20, but the Kavakos-Ma-Ax trio will perform in the Shed the following weekend on Aug. 25.

The full program may be seen in detail and tickets can be purchased at bso.org/seasons/2023-tanglewood-season.