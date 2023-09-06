LENOX — It is easy to forget that it is only three years ago that COVID-19 powerfully affected all arts organizations in the country, including, of course, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and its summer music festival at Tanglewood. So we should look back at this season’s concerts with gratitude and relief.
There were many highlights this summer, despite the record rainfall (almost exactly twice as much rain as normal). These highlights included both familiar repertory and new or unusual works. It was a great pleasure, for example, to see, early in the summer, Handel’s miniature masterpiece “Acis and Galatea,” performed by the early music experts, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, a piece that established Handel’s reputation as a brilliant and versatile composer in his newly adopted country of England. This performance was well suited to the elegant but friendly surroundings of Ozawa Hall, but the casualness of the costumes (jeans and untucked shirts) belied the sophistication of the singing and playing. Many stage performances nowadays, both theater and opera, have adopted the notion that casual clothing encourages ease in audiences. I would argue that it actually detracts from their enjoyment of a spectacle that is in every other respect historical.
Some of the same attitude was evident in the staged performance of Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. The acting, singing and orchestral playing were superb, but the ludicrous props (a music stand, prominently printed with the letters “BSO,” and bright green Tanglewood mugs) — presumably chosen to bring an arch knowingness to the performance — became nothing but a distraction from a wonderful presentation of one of Mozart’s most sophisticated and compelling operas.
The Tanglewood season, with its dozens of concerts over eight weeks, cannot possibly feature the BSO and its popular music director Andris Nelsons every night, but they appeared together eight times, including on opening night. And Nelsons directed the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra twice in Ozawa Hall. According to a long-time member of the BSO, who is part of the management team, this year’s young professional TMC orchestra, consisting of early-career musicians selected by audition from around the world, was the most accomplished in years. The TMCO gave eight performances, including at Tanglewood on Parade and the traditional season-ending concert with Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.
Two young conductors were among the Tanglewood Music Center Fellows, one from Canada and one from Poland, both of whom were impressive. But the Polish Agata Zająch, with her sharp intelligence and fluid gestures, seems to be on the threshold of a major career.
Guest conductors for the BSO included Xian Zhang, Thomas Wilkins, David Afkham, Giancarlo Guerrero, Dima Slobodeniouk, Anna Rakitina, Kazuki Yamada and Susanna Mälkki. Keith Lockhart brought the Boston Pops Orchestra and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra to Tanglewood this summer for orchestral performances of music from the show “Ragtime” and an unprecedented three nights of John Williams’s films.
The most notable chamber music at Ozawa Hall and at the Linde Center for Music and Learning included the two string quartets at the beginning of the season, the Pacifica and the Emerson, the former in mid career and the latter about to disband after 47 years, as well as, in early August, the compelling Danish Quartet, who performed a varied program of wide emotional range but played throughout as one. (They have been together for 20 years, and three of them have played music together since they were children.)
Over the last four days of July, the Festival of Contemporary Music presented works of living composers, mostly women. Formerly underrepresented at Tanglewood (and other classical-music venues across the country), women and people of color were more prominent than ever on the Tanglewood stages this year. The BSO again featured some of the management’s favorite younger composers: Iman Habibi, Jessie Montgomery, Julia Wolfe, Julia Adolphe and Carlos Simon. Among the most successful works this summer was Julia Wolfe’s “Her Story,” featuring thrillingly intense singing by the women of the Lorelei Ensemble and dramatic staging in the Shed. And Simon’s “Four Black American Dances,” an accessible series of pieces infused with African American gospel and jazz rhythms, received the most enthusiastic reception from the Tanglewood audience.
Soloists who made the greatest impression this summer were violinist Joshua Bell, who performed the extremely demanding First Violin Concerto by Paganini with flawless technique and control; mandolinist Chris Thile, who played (and sang) with the ensemble known as The Knights at the end of June; and pianist Daniil Trifanov, who completely mastered the daunting demands of the Prokofiev Third Piano Concerto. (The 70th anniversary of the Russian composer’s death was marked by the programming of four important works at Tanglewood this year.)
Because the BSO has to leave Tanglewood one week before the actual end of the festival in order to participate in the illustrious European music festivals, the last weekend featured two John Williams evenings and piano trios by local favorites Yo-Yo Ma, cello, Emanuel Ax, piano, with violinist Leonidas Kavakos. These celebrity musicians performed intimate chamber works meant for small rooms in the vastness of the Koussevitzky Music Shed but were greeted at every opportunity by standing ovations from the audience.
Eight popular music concerts were featured this year, including two by James Taylor and his band. The show by 90s pop group Train was a complete sell-out, even on a night soaked by pouring rain.
The Linde Center presented workshops, master classes, voice recitals, cello sonatas, conversations, lectures, talks, a silent film, a short play, episodes from the National Public Radio children’s show “Circle Round,” and two special afternoons of music that survived from the cultural community of inmates of the Terezin concentration camp, who, under daily humiliation and the looming presence of death, found uplift in music and the arts.
Let us never forget how fortunate we are to have Tanglewood in our backyard.