LENOX — Variety is the theme for this weekend’s Tanglewood concerts, which includes John Williams' Film Night.
On Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m., we shall hear a composition, “Shaker Loops,” from the contemporary composer John Adams, which is a classic of its kind. Then Emanuel Ax performs the First Piano Concerto of Brahms, which has become a classic of the Romantic Era. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
John Adams was once the “enfant terrible” of modern music, taking part in the revolt against twelve-tone music, the non-tonal compositional style of the early and mid-20th century that ended up driving audiences away in droves. (“Who Cares If You Listen?” was the title of an article by one of the leading lights of that generation, putting words to the general tenet that composers write for themselves and not for others.) Two forms of reaction took place in the 1970s and 1980s. The first was a return to the harmony and melody that had characterized Romantic music (“Neo-Romanticism”). The second was a style that relied on repetitive, slowly changing, small elements heard again and again in a kind of hypnotic state. John Adams was an exponent of this style, called “Minimalism,” a term, like other labels, that he and other composers reject. Yet it is a useful concept.
“Shaker Loops,” from 1978 and arranged for orchestra in 1983, is an example of this type of composition. It calls for repeated rapid iterations of notes in the strings, reminiscent of ripples of water. But Adams also had in mind Shaker prayer practices. The four movements are entitled “Shaking and Trembling,” “Hymning Slews,” “Loops and Verses,” and “A Final Shaking.” Whether fast and repetitive or introspective and atmospheric, or, as in the third movement, a combination of the two, the score puts listeners into a dream state, in which change occurs, but at a vastly extended scale.
The First Piano Concerto of Brahms comes from the composer’s first maturity. It started out as a duet for two pianos, then as a symphony, but soon turned into a piano concerto. But rather than a showpiece for a theatrical virtuoso, the work is a profound melding of solo and orchestral textures. This is not to say the piano part is not demanding, for it certainly is, but the music is not designed to highlight virtuosity; it puts forth a serious exploration of themes, orchestral color, and musical development. The work is one of the specialties of Ax, while the whole concert will be conducted by Finnish conductor Dmitri Slobodeniouk, who has been making such an impression with the Boston Symphony Orchestra this Tanglewood season and last.
JOHN WILLIAMS FILM NIGHT
On Saturday, Aug. 5, comes the annual John Williams' Film Night celebration at 8 p.m., with clips from many of his best-known films, accompanied by live music. Naturally, the program will include selections from “Jurassic Park,” “Superman” and “Star Wars.” Williams and David Newman conduct the Boston Pops. The Boston University Tanglewood Institute Young Artist Vocal Program accompanies. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
LUCAS AND ARTHUR JUSSEN
Sunday (Aug. 6) afternoon’s concert brings one of the most revolutionary works of the early 19th century, the “Symphonie fantastique” of Berlioz. (The title is probably better rendered as “Fantastical Symphony” than “Fantastic Symphony.”) This piece ushered in a whole century of orchestral compositions that told personal stories, either about historical figures, or Shakespearean heroes, or the composer.
This story partly reflects a doomed love affair of the composer himself, who fell desperately in love with an Irish actress he had seen on stage and married her. (The marriage was unfortunately not a success.) But it is also dreamlike, hallucinogenic and partly, perhaps, wish-fulfillment. There are five movements, each with a plot. The first movement tells of the first love and, after a vague and hesitant opening, introduces the theme that is associated throughout the work with the beloved.
The second movement depicts an elegant ball (take note of the two harps). The third is set in the countryside where a shepherd (English horn) and shepherdess (oboe, offstage) call to each other. The fourth describes an opium dream, in which, in a fit of rage, the protagonist has killed his lover and is marched to a scaffold to be executed. In the last movement, we are to imagine a witches’ gathering, at which the beloved appears as the queen of the witches and engages in a grotesque dance. The work ends with the ancient chant for the dead, the Dies Irae. Throughout these movements, the theme of the beloved undergoes drastic change, as the protagonist’s fevered view of her is constantly transformed.
The concert, 2:30 p.m., features Dutch pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen. The brothers, ages 26 and 23 respectively, have performed with orchestras around the world, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, Concertgebouworkest, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, as well as Dallas, Vancouver, Sydney and Shanghai Symphony orchestras. Kazuki Yamada, designate chief conductor and artistic advisor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, conducts. Gates open at noon.