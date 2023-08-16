LENOX — This weekend at Tanglewood is a culmination in several ways. The Boston Symphony Orchestra's final concerts of the season will take place in the Koussevitzky Music Shed on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 as the orchestra heads off for a European tour, its first since 2018.
On Sunday afternoon, the traditional season-ending performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony will take place.
'FOUR BLACK AMERICAN DANCES'
Friday's program at 8 p.m. begins with "Four Black American Dances" by Carlos Simon, 37, a work that was a commission from the BSO. Simon has been a favorite of this orchestra: two other works of his, "Fate Now Conquers," and "Motherboxx Connection" were performed at Tanglewood over the last two years. He is a composer who strives to incorporate Black musical traditions, including gospel and dance, into his music for classical performing groups. He is composer-in-residence at the Kennedy Center and teaches at Georgetown University.
Next on the Friday program is the Fifth Piano Concerto of Saint-Saëns, dating from 1898. The composer was a Renaissance man of the 19th and early 20th centuries. He was a poet, an author and a playwright; he spoke many languages; studied philosophy and archeology; and was a brilliant pianist. He also composed, very prolifically, in every possible musical genre, including opera, symphonic and chamber music, choral music and songs. The Fifth Concerto, his last, is commonly known as the “Egyptian Intermission” for two reasons. The first is that the composer wrote the piece (in three weeks) while he was on vacation in Luxor, the city of ancient temples and tombs. The second is that the middle movement is strongly colored by Arabic and other exotic tunes and seems to wander about like a Middle Eastern improvisation.
The concert ends with George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, a work as cleverly jazzy-classical as the Rhapsody in Blue, though less well known. A subtle nod to Jelly Roll Morton may be heard in the trio of clarinets that play together early in the second movement underneath a bluesy trumpet.
TCHAIKOVSKY AND PROKOFIEV
Saturday’s program, the final summer performance of the BSO before it embarks on its 12-city European tour, also marks the culmination of this season’s celebration of Prokofiev, the 70th anniversary of whose death takes place this year. The first half of the program, which begins at 8 p.m., is made up of the perennially popular Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with Tanglewood favorite Leonidas Kavakos as the soloist.
Several of Prokofiev's works have been programmed during the summer, including his Romeo and Juliet suite, his Third Piano Concerto, and the Sixth Symphony. We shall hear his Fifth Symphony, which was composed in the Soviet Union in 1945, just as the Soviet army was moving into Germany. Although the symphony is not a work about the war, it is very powerful, with a slow, pensive third movement, while just before the end of the last movement, a passage of agitation gives way to a small group of strings playing deliberately wrong notes in a parodistic moment that is typical of the composer.
TIPPETT AND BEETHOVEN
On Sunday, 2:30 p.m., the traditional season-ending performance of Beethoven's Ninth will be performed by the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra.
It's a culmination of the official Tanglewood season and also marks a culmination for the young members of that orchestra for this summer. The TMC Orchestra is created anew each summer by searching the classical world for the best musicians on the cusp of their professional careers, and every year they astound audiences with their polish and flair. Susanna Mälkki conducts.
The final movement of the Beethoven Ninth is a setting of the famous “Ode to Joy,” a poem of spiritual depth and desire, expressing the poet Schiller’s and the composer Beethoven’s yearning for universal peace and amity.
The program begins with a group of spirituals from English composer Michael Tippett’s oratorio, "A Child of Our Time." Tippett, who died in 1998, was a controversial figure during his lifetime, both for his early adherence to Communism and for the perceived inaccessibility of his music. However, he has gradually come to be regarded as one of the most important figures in English music of the 20th century, in the line of Elgar, Vaughan Williams and Britten.
"A Child of Our Time" was composed during WWII. It is both a pacifist paean and a protest against the Nazi persecution of Jewish German citizens. Tippett intended to follow in the footsteps of Bach by including sung chorales as interludes in the work and decided that including African American spirituals conveyed the universality of the religious messages he wanted to present.