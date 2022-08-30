LENOX — The most notable thing about the Tanglewood season of 2022 is that it was there: all eight weeks of it, three full-length concerts per weekend, no shortened programs, no social distancing, no vaccination checks. This was a celebration in itself.

And I am not taking into account all the other events at the Tanglewood campus: the chamber-music concerts, the recital series, the talks and lectures and masterclasses, the workshops, the contemporary music festival, not to mention film night, concert tributes to Stephen Sondheim and John Williams, or the popular-artist series.

For the first half of the summer, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s music director and principal conductor, Andris Nelsons, was in residence, displaying his usual command of the music, rapport with the orchestra and intensity of interpretation. The last four weeks brought us the refreshing vigor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s assistant conductors, Earl Lee and Anna Rakitina, and many fine guest conductors, including Thomas Adès, who has the title of artistic partner with the orchestra, Karina Canellakis, Dima Slobodeniouk, Cristian Măcelaru, Ken-David Masur and Michael Tilson Thomas.

The array of soloists featured violinists Itzhak Perlman, Gil Shaham, Joshua Bell, and Leonidas Kavakos; pianists Aaron Diehl, Emanuel Ax, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Seong-Jin Cho, Christina and Michelle Naughton, and Alexander Malofeev; violist Antoine Tamestit; cellist Yo-Yo Ma ; trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger; and singers Nicole Cabell, Ying Fang, Shenyang, Christine Goerke, Dashon Burton, Ben Bliss, Kelley O’Connor, and Jacquelyn Stucker.

It was a season of change: works by women composers, African American composers, a Latin American composer and a Turkish composer. Women conductors were welcomed: Anna Rakitina, Karina Canellakis and JoAnn Falletta.

It was also a season of almost continuous highlights: a scintillating “Rite of Spring” on opening night; the entire opera of Mozart’s maturity, “Don Giovanni,” in a brilliant concert version with an impressive cast of singers; all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos in one weekend with Nelsons, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the insightful and illuminating British pianist Paul Lewis; the spectacular “Planets” by Gustav Holst; Elgar’s Cello Concerto with Yo-Yo Ma; and the now-traditional classical season closer, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

The people most to be congratulated on this special almost-back-to-normal season (the Koussevitzky Music Shed was not quite as full for some concerts as in the past — perhaps people are still wary of crowds) are those behind the scenes. Let me first mention Anthony Fogg, the BSO's vice president of artistic planning (previously the artistic administrator and director of Tanglewood for nearly 30 years). Next in importance are the grounds crew, keeping the natural beauty of Tanglewood as striking as it is year after year, preparing (and repairing) the lawn, trees, shrubs, and flowers weekend after weekend. The Tanglewood Grounds Manager is Thomas Leahy, who oversees a hard-working team. We should certainly also salute all the young people who help us park efficiently and in straight lines all summer long. They looked tired by the last weekend.

The volunteers who guide us to our seats, sort out ticket mix-ups, and present ever-friendly faces to the audience are vital to our experience. Many of them have served for decades.

The Tanglewood Facilities Manager is Ross Jolly; and Robert Lahard is director of Tanglewood Facilities. The stage manager is John Demick. Jason Lyon is Front of House director. These leaders all direct teams of people to make the facilities, the complexities of the stage organization, and the audience arrangements work smoothly. Robert Kirzinger directs the program publications and writes the knowledgeable and informative program notes. The press team is made up of Bernadette Horgan, director of public relations and senior publicists Matthew Erickson and Grace Munns.

Invisible to most of us are the lighting technicians, computer experts, sound designers, recording engineers, video producers, personnel managers, marketing specialists, graphic designers, box office staff, finance officers, and development teams, who make everything possible. Peppino Natale drives important people in his limousine and has done so for eons.

All in all, there are six people in artistic management, nine in concert production, eight in Tanglewood operations, nine in finance, four in human resources, three in information technology, twelve in marketing, sales, and communications, three in event services, nineteen in patron services, three in public relations, two in the publications office, and thirty in development. All these are full-time staff, so the numbers do not include the large number of people who are brought in to assist Tanglewood every summer. We owe every one of these people an extra round of applause.