Entering its second week of the season, 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, Tanglewood welcomes two of today's most celebrated artists, Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet to the Koussevitzky Music Shed for "Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?," for a celebration of George Gershwin and his world.

Feinstein, voice and piano, and Thibaudet, piano, get together to celebrate the golden era of the Great American Songbook. In the 1920s and 1930s, song lyricists and composers collaborated on the sophisticated wordplay and captivating melodic lyricism of American popular song. The era teemed with gifted songwriters and musicians who vied for the attention of the American public, who would hand over their hard-earned money to take home the sheet-music of the latest hit to play and sing at home.

As is often the case in the history of popular culture, trends are led by technology. The 1920s saw the invention of a new electric microphone, which allowed singers to sound more personal on records and on the radio by singing in an intimate tone. The best known of these was the “crooner” Bing Crosby, whose singing style influenced Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, and many other male singers for decades thereafter. This intimacy and close micing allowed listeners to focus more intently on the brilliant lyrics and catchy melodies of the songs.

The lyricists and composers of the time created combinations of words and music that have maintained a place in people’s hearts almost a hundred years later. Some composers wrote their own lyrics. Irving Berlin (Israel Baelin, born in Russia in 1888) was one such genius. He was responsible for over 1,500 songs, including Broadway shows and Hollywood movies. His style was simple and direct (“Cheek to Cheek,” “White Christmas”). But the teamwork of Ira and George Gershwin called on the complementary talents of both brothers. Ira wrote some of the cleverest lyrics of the time (comparable only to those of Cole Porter), though other teams also created unforgettable masterpieces (Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, “Blue Moon” — Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, “That Old Black Magic”). The Gershwins were responsible for dozens of the greatest hits of the time, such as “Embraceable You” and “I Got Rhythm,” not to mention all the brilliant songs from “Porgy and Bess."

On Saturday, July 15, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, led by Andris Nelsons, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a bevy of singing soloists join forces for a concert presentation of one of Mozart’s greatest operas, “Cosi fan tutte.” The story is silly-comic, with two men tricking their girlfriends into falling for other men while they pretend to be away at war. The other men turn out to be the same two men, who are in disguise and seduce each other’s lover. This potpourri of trickery, disguise, and seduction is just an excuse for some of Mozart’s most sublime music. It is impossible to believe that the composer created such a variety of music — touching arias, laughable scenes, instrumental passages of unsurpassable beauty, love duets, complex interwoven vocal trios — in the space of only two months. And yet that seems to be the fact. Another fact is that Mozart has turned a frivolous (and, to modern sensibilities, politically incorrect) bagatelle into an enduring masterpiece of psychological insight and timeless artistry.

And now for something completely different. On Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m., Nelsons and the BSO present a program comprising a Beethoven overture and the popular “Carmina Burana” of Carl Orff. If Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” is subtle, often delicate, probing, and elegant, Orff’s “Carmina Burana” is lusty, driven, corporeal, and over-the-top. The opening movement, “O Fortuna,” with its vast choral and orchestral sound and hypnotic rhythms is widely popular and has appeared in many movie soundtracks and television commercials.

The whole composition is made up of a series of songs, whose texts were found in a thirteenth-century manuscript, and which express the secular side of medieval life: wine, women, and song. Orff calls for a huge orchestra, vocal soloists, a mixed chorus, and a children’s chorus, which sometimes (as at the opening) all sound at once, but often stay silent to allow a small group or single soloist to shine.

“Carmina Burana” is preceded by a far more stately Beethoven overture, one of four he wrote for his only opera “Fidelio,” which was originally entitled “Leonore.” This work went through several revisions, leading to the proliferation of various versions of the overture. Version No. 3 is a complete encapsulation of the opera’s story line, in which a man is unjustly imprisoned and rescued by his wife. The trumpet call from offstage signals his liberation, after which the music expresses the relief and joy of the married couple.

For more information and tickets, call 888-266-1200 or visit tanglewood.org.

8 p.m. "Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?," Koussevitzky Music Shed.

8 p.m. Andris Nelsons and the TMC conducting fellows conduct Bacewicz, Kodály and Mahler, Koussevitzky Music Shed.

