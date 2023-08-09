Three soloists will be appearing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Tanglewood's Koussevitzky Music Shed this weekend — Anne-Sophie Mutter, Seong-Jin Cho and Yo-Yo Ma.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Mutter will play a repeat performance of John Williams’s Violin Concerto No. 2. (Conducted by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons, the performance begins at 8 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.) This piece premiered at Tanglewood two years ago. Mutter commissioned it from Williams, who has made a strong effort over the years to prove his bona fides in “classical” composition in addition to his fame as a composer of film music. The work, which calls for a very large orchestra, supplemented by a massive percussion section of nearly 20 different instruments, has received mixed reviews, ranging from “hugely expressive” to “a kitchen-sink concerto.”

Rounding out Friday’s program are, first, Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration,” a tone poem from 1889, depicting the reminiscences of an artist as he lies on his deathbed — his childhood and the struggles and attainments of his maturity. At the end comes his spiritual transfiguration. The four sections are profoundly expressive, and as the composer himself lay dying 60 years later, he said, “It’s funny. This is just as I composed it.” Then we will hear Ravel’s 1920 “La Valse,” which was originally a ballet and incorporates various interpretations of the meaning of the waltz, from mid-19-century imperial Vienna to what must have been the exhaustion and relief of the end of World War I in Europe.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., Cho will be the pianist for Mozart’s Piano Concerto in E-flat, K. 271, conducted by Susanna Mälkki. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.) This is the first of Mozart’s mature piano concertos, written when he was the ripe old age of 21. He composed it for Victoire Jenamy, a young woman of significant talent who was the daughter of a friend. It is a delightful work, with many unconventional aspects: the piano enters at the beginning of the work, instead of waiting until the orchestral introduction has finished; there are two cadenzas (written by the composer) in the first movement instead of just one; the dialogue between soloist and orchestra at the beginning influences frequent interchanges between these forces later in the movement. Continuing the unexpected, the second movement is in a minor key and darkly expressive, and this movement also has two cadenzas. Finally, the last movement, a cheerful rondo, is interrupted in the middle by a much slower and rather elegant minuet. Remember these remarkable elements of this delightful work whenever you think Mozart is predictable.

The second half of Saturday’s program brings us Bartók’s brilliant “Concerto for Orchestra,” a title which is a notable contradiction in terms. The composer wrote it for the Boston Symphony Orchestra toward the end of his life, after he had immigrated to the United States from his native Hungary to escape the Second World War. The movements are designed to display the virtuosity and strength of all the players in the orchestra. It is one of Bartók’s most attractive and appealing compositions.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2:30 p.m., Ma, will perform the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Shostakovich, one of the most demanding cello concertos. But apart from the virtuosity the composer requires (the work was dedicated to the composer’s friend, the great Russian cellist, Mstislav Rostropovich, in 1959), this concerto spins a profound atmosphere of personal expression. Shostakovich was coming out of the terrifying shadows of the Stalin era and was able to write more of the music that he wanted and not suppress his creative muse. Three of the four movements contain a musical motif that spells out a reference to the composer’s own name. The second movement, the only one without the unifying motif, builds from poetry to agitation. The second, third, and fourth movements are played continuously, next an entire cadenza (cello completely alone) and then the final movement, moderately fast and richly varied. The piece ends with seven strokes on the timpani.

Sunday’s program, conducted by Nelsons, begins with a work by Julia Adolphe that premiered at Tanglewood last year. “Makeshift Castle” is in two movements, making full use of a large orchestra and its varied colors. The composer has written that the work expresses “contrasting states of permanence and ephemerality, of perseverance and disintegration, of determination and surrender.”

After the cello concerto, we shall hear Stravinsky’s “Petrushka,” a ballet about a love triangle that was originally presented by the Ballets Russes in Paris in 1911 and then slightly revised by the composer for the 1947 version, with lighter orchestration, linking passages on the drums, and the insertion of a very loud passage near the end.

Enjoy a weekend packed with wonderful music and a parade of superb soloists.