Jeremy Yudkin: At Tanglewood, nature takes center stage in works by Copeland, Dvořák, Coleridge-Taylor, Midkiff and more

LENOX — Nature plays a strong role in all the arts. Painters, poets, sculptors, architects, novelists, and composers are all often inspired by the natural world and all its healing wonders. From the acanthus leaves on Greek columns, to the 16th-century sonnets, to J. M. W. Turner’s storms at sea, to the feathers and shells in “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, nature has filled the history of humankind’s cultural expressions.
In music, songs about nature or using nature as backdrop go back to the Middle Ages. Instruments have for centuries been called upon to imitate birdsong or wind or thunder. And sometimes whole compositions are focused on the evocation of natural scenes. Examples include Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony, Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides” Overture, Debussy’s “La Mer,” and Philip Glass’s Second Violin Concerto, which is entitled “The American Four Seasons.”
Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” originally conceived as a ballet for Martha Graham accompanied by a small chamber group, tells the story of 19th-century American pioneers, a young couple, establishing a homestead in the wilderness, aided by an older pioneer woman and a preacher. The title is taken from a poem by the early 20th-century American poet Hart Crane, entitled “The Dance.” The spring is a water source: “O Appalachian Spring . . . Steep, inaccessible smile that eastward bends/And northward reaches in that violet wedge/Of Adirondacks!” Copland made later versions (suites) for chamber ensemble and for full orchestra without dancers. We shall see and hear the ballet version on Friday, July 21, when Xian Zhang conducts Copland and Dvořák, featuring Nimbus Dance in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood.
The music is full of evocations of nature and of old America. Copland manages to conjure the American landscape with sturdy, wide-open tunes and very basic harmonies. Most notable is the set of variations on an old Shaker song, “Simple Gifts.” The variations call up various scenes from the life of the young couple, and the piece ends with a chorale, bestowing peace on their future, with music that recalls the quiet opening.
Dvořák was a Czech composer who spent three years in the United States in the early 1890s. He was invited to this country by a wealthy patroness of music, Jeannette Thurber, who founded the National Conservatory of Music in New York City, the predecessor of the Juilliard School of Music, and she wanted Dvořák to run it. Dvořák was given four months off a year to compose, which he did by retreating to a small town in Iowa, settled by Czech, German, and Swiss immigrants. Thurber was keen to establish an American musical tradition at a time when most of the music performed (and admired) in America was from Europe. So it was in Spillville, Iowa (population at the time 108), that Dvořák composed his Ninth Symphony, a symphony which he called “From the New World.”
Like Copland, Dvořák was inspired by the vastness of his host country and attempted to capture the American natural landscape in his music. He was also inspired by the musical traditions of native Americans and Black people. We hear both of these influences in the “New World” Symphony — wide-ranging, sweeping melodies, open harmonies, and, in places, music that is based on the scale of much folk music as well as that of African American spirituals. The most striking example is the haunting tune of the slow movement, sung by the plangent tones of the English horn. Although this tune is often thought to be based on the spiritual “Goin’ Home,” in fact the words were written forty years later to fit the melody by one of Dvořák’s students at the National Conservatory.
On Saturday, July 22, we shall hear Wagner and Mozart, conducted by David Afkham, featuring Martin Helmchen on piano. Wagner wrote “Siegfried Idyll” for his wife Cosima (Franz Liszt’s daughter) as a birthday present after the birth of their son Siegfried. Wagner secretly arranged a performance by a small ensemble on the stairs of their villa on the shore of Lake Lucerne to awaken Cosima on Christmas morning, 1870, the day on which she traditionally celebrated her birthday. Cosima described the moment in her diary: “When I woke up, I heard a sound. It grew ever louder . . . Music was sounding, and what music! After it had died away, Richard came to me with the five children and put into my hands the score of his ‘Symphonic Birthday Greeting.’ I was in tears, but so, too, was the whole household.” The music is slow and expressive, and it too incorporates much of the sound of nature — with bird songs and horn calls. At the concert on Saturday, two Mozart masterpieces follow — a brilliantly conceived piano concerto (one of twelve he wrote in two and a half years!) and his last symphony, whose final movement is a tour de force of compression, unity, and counterpoint.
Sunday, July 23, afternoon’s concert, with Thomas Wilkins conducting Coleridge-Taylor, Ellington and Midkiff featuring Jeff Midkiff on mandolin, continues the theme of America and the outdoors. The Ballade in A minor of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, an English composer of the late 19th century is lively, with a sweeping central theme. Midkiff’s Mandolin Concerto is inspired by the Blue Ridge mountains. And the program concludes with Duke Ellington’s “The River” suite, which traces the source of water from spring to ocean and back to the land as rain. While clearly an evocation of nature, the music contains a spiritual element, suggesting the cycle of life.
UPCOMING TANGLEWOOD PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS
All performances take place at Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox.
