JEREMY YUDKIN: At Tanglewood, a mix of old and new music is featuring on Koussevitzky stage

Coming to Tanglewood this weekend are three programs that mix the old and the new.
On Friday, July 28, the evening concert begins with a semi-staged oratorio by Julia Wolfe, who is a well-established composer, a professor of music at New York University, and a winner of both a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur Fellowship. Her sizeable catalogue is wide and varied, ranging from oratorios to orchestral works, large ensembles to small groups, and often calling on unusual instrumental combinations, such as body percussion, bagpipes, and drum kit. She frequently incorporates elements of pop, rock and funk into the classical context. Politics, critiques of American history, and anti-technological messages abound. She has created compositions about the John Henry legend, coal mining, the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire and climate change.
Wolfe’s “Her Story” commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote (by one state and one vote) but emphasizes how far America has yet to go in promoting true equality, especially in the current poisonous political arena. The messages, from Abigail Adams, Sojourner Truth and vitriolic opponents are sung by a small acting chorus, carried on projections, and enhanced by lighting, scenic design, and costumes. The choral group Lorelei will perform, and the orchestra and chorus will be directed by guest conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.
The second half of Friday’s concert is made up of Mahler’s First Symphony, written for a very large orchestra. This composition introduced audiences to Mahler’s unique style of arresting tunes, march-like rhythms, and occasional irony. The third movement has a solo contrabass playing the folk tune “Bruder Martin” (which we know as “Frère Jacques”) but in the minor mode, an eerie sound that is extremely unusual in concert music. And the finale imitates Beethoven’s Ninth in its round-up of themes from earlier movements.
On Saturday night, French composers take center stage, with works by Berlioz, Ravel, and Messiaen, together with a a work by Polish singer and composer Agata Zubel, who has won many prizes and awards for her compositions and is on the faculty of the Academy of Music in Wroclaw. We shall hear her “In the Shade of an Unshed Tear,” a striking modernist piece for orchestra from 2016.
French composer Messiaen’s devout Christianity is put forth in his first orchestral work, “Les Offrandes oubliées,” composed in 1930. Its three movements express “The Cross,” “The Sin” and “The Eucharist.” Berlioz’s “Les Nuits d’été,” however, celebrates human love (and loss), in a cycle of six exquisite songs on texts by the French poet Théophile Gautier. The vocal soloist will be Isabel Leonard, an American mezzo-soprano from New York City.
The Saturday concert concludes with the second suite from Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloé,” a concert piece taken from the composer’s ballet of 1912. The plot, from a second-century Greek novel, is a pastoral love story, far too complex and interwoven to summarize here. But Ravel’s music is heavenly and, like much French music, concentrates heavily on the flute, with its evocation of the countryside, the breeze, nymphs, and Greek gods. Our guest conductor is Dima Slobodeniouk from Finland, who also appeared at Tanglewood last year.
Sunday afternoon’s concert begins with a composition by another American woman composer, Ellen Reid, who, in mid career, is fluent in a wide range of styles, including chamber and orchestral music, opera, pop, choral music, and film scores. Her opera “p r i s m,” about the trauma of sexual assault, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2019. The orchestral piece, on Sunday, “When the World as You’ve Known It Doesn’t Exist.” It features three sopranos singing wordless vocalizations and a large orchestra with notable percussion.
Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1 was designed to show off the technique of the composer, who was a renowned virtuoso, so there are some very demanding passages, but it also contains lovely singing themes. Originally the composer called for the strings on the solo violin to be tuned upwards so that the instrument would be brighter and more prominent. Newer editions have eliminated this practice. Joshua Bell will be the soloist on Sunday, and the conductor of the orchestra will be Anna Rakitina, who is in the last year of her appointment as a BSO assistant conductor (and on the cusp of a major career).
The concert will conclude with the Suite from “Romeo and Juliet” by Prokofiev, the anniversary of whose death is being commemorated this season. The concert suite is taken from the composer’s immensely successful ballet, which was written for the Kirov Theater (formerly and now the Mariinsky) in Leningrad (formerly and now St. Petersburg) after Prokofiev had returned to the Soviet Union (formerly and now Russia). There are seven movements (scenes), beginning formally with the Montagues and Capulets, alternately known as the Dance of the Knights (a piece often used in popular culture), with pompous brass, and ending with the very touching scene of Romeo at Juliet’s tomb.