LENOX — On Sunday afternoon at Tanglewood, Michael Tilson Thomas, once closely connected with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, but occupied for the last many years with the San Francisco Symphony and the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, led the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in a stirring performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Ending the Tanglewood classical season with the Ninth is a tradition that goes back 25 years (with hiatus for COVID).

What makes a masterpiece? Definitions differ, but size is often regarded as a requirement (though there is such a thing as a miniature masterpiece). Picasso’s “Guernica” is 11 1/2 feet by 25 1/2 feet. “War and Peace” is 1,200 pages long. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is his largest orchestral work by far, both in substance and in duration. The last movement takes some 30 minutes to perform and is clearly the best known of the four movements, containing as it does the choral and vocal setting of the Friedrich Schiller poem “An die Freude” (usually translated as “Ode to Joy”). But the first three movements are also impressive in scope, lasting together some 45 minutes. Masterpieces overwhelm.

Widespread admiration is also a feature of masterpieces. Beethoven’s Ninth is recognized around the world as one of the great accomplishments of Western civilization. Every year in Osaka, Japan, 10,000 singers take part in a performance of the Ninth (known simply as “daiku” – “the great”). It is not hard to gather these volunteers, even though they pay for the privilege of participating. In China, starting in 1959 (and with the notable exception of the Cultural Revolution, 1966-76), Beethoven has been idolized for his triumph over personal adversity and his historical status as a revolutionary.

Sunday’s performance matched the demands of the work. The orchestra responded to the precision of Thomas’s direction, especially his fastidious punctuation of note endings. The orchestral strings were set out with historical accuracy, with the second violins to the right of the stage and the first violins to the left, thus making possible the kinds of stereophonic and echo effects that Beethoven wrote into his score as well as enabling a wide sheet of sound when both sections played together.

Thomas also brought out the wind section both as a whole and as individuals, crisply etching passages that are often lost in performance and highlighting the superb playing of the Boston Symphony Orchestra principal wind players. A startling role was given by Beethoven to the timpani, especially in the second movement, where it often snaps out the crisp rhythm by itself. Timothy Genis, as always, played with both power and finesse. And the contrabasses were superb in their unanimity and clarity of projection.

There are four vocal soloists, who sent out their message of joy and human connection with accuracy, conviction and focus. Bass, tenor and alto singers shone convincingly with the warmth of Beethoven’s utopian vision.

Thomas has clearly been working on the Beethoven Ninth all his life, and his score and parts are laden with directions to accomplish his views and ideas. But recently a new edition of Beethoven’s magnum opus has been published, after years and years of work, by the scholarly team that makes up the research arm of the Beethoven-Haus in Bonn — a house that was once Beethoven’s birthplace and that now comprises a museum, a library, a treasure-house of rare manuscripts, letters, and other artifacts, as well as a research institute. In time, conductors will have to come to grips with all the new, significant, and carefully documented changes in the authorized score of Beethoven’s last symphony.

The Ives is a strange work, setting the King James version of Psalm 90 to mostly syllabic and homophonic music for chorus and organ (and chimes, representing church bells), and experimenting, as Ives tends to do, with chord clusters, unusual dissonances and sudden changes of dynamics. The chorus, prepared and conducted by James Burton, rendered the work with both precision and passion. The all-volunteer Tanglewood Festival Chorus was founded in 1970 and now performs year-round with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, both in the summer and during the subscription season in Boston. James Burton is the Choral Director of the BSO, a newly created position, as well as conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, having taken over the leadership of that group from John Oliver, who founded the chorus and conducted it for forty-five years.

In the Ninth, the chorus sang with accuracy of pitch, superb balance, and intense focus, contributing to the overwhelming nature of this performance of Beethoven’s universally acclaimed masterpiece.

