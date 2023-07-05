LENOX — Tanglewood officially opens Friday, July 7, when the Boston Symphony Orchestra arrives for opening night with their much-loved music director Andris Nelsons. The program includes a fanfare for brass and percussion by Wynton Marsalis, the Third Piano Concerto of Prokofiev (who is being celebrated this season for the 70th anniversary of his death) and Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.
Prokofiev left Russia after the Revolution of 1917 and lived in the United States, then Paris and Bavaria, before returning to the Soviet Union in 1936. It was in Paris that he completed the Third Piano Concerto in 1921, which displays almost equally important roles for piano and orchestra. The music is often witty and a little sarcastic. The first movement is largely based on the opening slow clarinet solo. The second movement is a theme and variations, where the composer’s puncturing wit comes to the fore. In the finale, the piano and the orchestra seem to be in competition, with each of them occasionally playing in different keys. The keyboard part is highly demanding to play but exciting to hear.
The Tchaikovsky symphony is dedicated to Madame von Meck, a wealthy widow whose husband had died only a year earlier and who supported the composer financially for many years. They corresponded prolifically, although von Meck laid down the stringent requirement that they should never meet.
The symphony begins with a compelling brass utterance that descends into the depths and which Tchaikovsky said represented “Fate — the fatal power which prevents one from attaining the goal of happiness.” The phrase continually returns in the course of the movement. The other movements are less dark, though the second movement is tinged with melancholy, and the finale is positively exuberant, with one final reminder of Fate’s permanent presence towards the end.
Saturday’s (July 8) concert features the Boston Pops Orchestra led by Keith Lockhart performing the music from the Broadway musical “Ragtime.” The concert score was prepared specifically for the Pops by the composers of the show. Based on the 1975 novel by E. L. Doctorow, the music tells the story of three representatives of society in early 20th-century America: African Americans, a white upper-class family and Jewish immigrants. Also interspersed among these people are historical figures of the time, such as the political activist Emma Goldman, industrialist Henry Ford, magician and escape artist Harry Houdini and Black author and orator Booker T. Washington.
On Sunday, July 9, Nelsons and the BSO return with a varied program of music by Brahms, Habibi and Montgomery. Iman Habibi is a successful Iranian-Canadian composer. We shall hear the world premiere of a piece entitled “Zhiân,” a Farsi name meaning “brave” or “noble.” American composer Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981) wrote “Freedom Songs” in collaboration with Julia Bullock, who will sing them at this concert. The work is described by the composer as “a song cycle that honors our shared African-American heritage and the tradition of the Negro spiritual.” The songs are drawn from a historical collection of “slave songs” published in 1867.
Finally, on Sunday, as part of the evening's program, the superb violinist Hilary Hahn — acclaimed world-wide for her artistry — will perform the great Brahms Violin Concerto. This is one of finest concertos for violin in the repertoire, written when Brahms was in his early forties and at the height of his powers. The music is filled with captivating and memorable themes sung by the violin or projected by the whole orchestra. Brahms loved to enrich and complicate his orchestral sound with middle voices. Throughout the work, the sheen of the strings is enhanced by the countermelodies and contrasting color of other wind instruments, such as oboes and horns. The oboe solo in the slow movement will break your heart. In Peter Høeg’s 1992 novel “Smilla’s Sense of Snow,” the main character confesses, “I cry, because in the universe there is something as beautiful as . . . Brahms’s Violin Concerto.”
UPCOMING TANGLEWOOD PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS
All performances take place at Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox. Unless noted, all concerts and events are ticketed. For more information and tickets, call 888-266-1200 or visit tanglewood.org.
Thursday, July 6
- 1 p.m., In Conversation with Keith Lockhart, Studio E, Linde Center for Music and Learning
- 2:30 p.m., Tanglewood Music Center Opening Exercises, Seiji Ozawa Hall
Friday, July 7
- 5:30 p.m., Immersion: Themes from "Ragtime" with Angela M. Farr Schiller, Studio E, Linde Center for Music and Learning
- 8 p.m., Opening Night at Tanglewood with the BSO, Andris Nelsons, conductor and Daniil Trifonov, piano, Koussevitzky Music Shed
Saturday, July 8
- 10:30 a.m., Open Rehearsal: Andris Nelsons conducts Brahms, Habibi and Montgomery featuring Julia Bullock, soprano and Hilary Hahn, violin, Koussevitzky Music Shed
- 2:30 p.m., Immersion: Themes from "Ragtime" with Nicholas Phan, tenor, Studio E, Linde Center for Music and Learning
- 8 p.m., "Ragtime": The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops Orchestra, Koussevitzky Music Shed
Sunday, July 9
- 10 a.m., TMC Chamber Music, Seiji Ozawa Hall (Free)
- 2:30 p.m., Andris Nelsons conducts Brahms, Habibi and Montgomery featuring Julia Bullock, soprano and Hilary Hahn, violin, Koussevitzky Music Shed
- 6 p.m., TMC Vocal Music, Seiji Ozawa Hall (Free)
- 8 p.m., TLI Presents: Pamela Z, Studio E, Linde Center for Music and Learning
Monday, July 10
- 8 p.m., Andris Nelsons and the TMC conducting fellows conduct Ravel, Stravinsky, and Debussy, Koussevitzky Music Shed
Wednesday, July 12
- 1:30 p.m., Open Vocal Workshop with Erin Morley, soprano, Studio E, Linde Center for Music and Learning