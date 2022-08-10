Violinist Leonidas Kavakos, seen here with pianist Emanuel Ax and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, during the 2021 all Beethoven program at Tanglewood, will perform several times this weekend at Tanglewood. On Friday, he'll team up with Ax and Ma and Antoine Tamestit for the third and final concert of the Ax-curated Pathways from Prague series. On Saturday night, he'll join the BSO again to perform Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto.