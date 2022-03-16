Jim Messina to perform at The Links at Worthington in June

WORTHINGTON — Jim Messina and his band will be appearing for a one-night-only concert at the Worthington Golf Links in June.
“We could not be more excited to host Jim Messina this summer at The Links," David and Helen Pollard, owners of The Links at Worthington, said in a news release. “We have fond memories of Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins and Messina. We cannot wait to host this special evening of great music by this great artist.”
Tickets for the concert, 7:30 p.m., June 25 are $69 and can be purchased online at worthingtongolfclub.com/music-concerts-and-events. All tickets are general admission lawn seats. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. No outside alcohol allowed. Food and adult beverages will be available for sale.
Messina's musical career spans five decades and includes three super groups — Buffalo Springfield, Poco and Loggins & Messina. Messina, who served as producer and audio engineer for Buffalo Springfield, joined the band as its bassist in 1968. When the band disbanded later that year, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Messina on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre — country rock. In 1970, Columbia asked Messina to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Loggins get ready for a record and tour, the two hit it off. "Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin’ In" was released in November of 1971 and an accidental duo was formed. Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums.
The Links at Worthington has been steadily expanding its summer concert series. Upcoming concerts include Carla Cooke Presents "An Evening of Sam Cooke," 7 p.m., July 2 and James Montgomery with Joe Lewis Walker, 5 p.m., Aug. 28.
The Links at Worthington, a 10-hole golf course, is located at 113 Ridge Road, Worthington. More information: 413-238-4464; worthingtongolfclub.com.