At the Mahaiwe, Joan Osborne plans to perform a mix of fan favorites and new material inspired by her mother and daughter

GREAT BARRINGTON — Joan Osborne did not spend much time writing song lyrics during the pandemic. Instead, she refocused her priorities and spent some time cleaning out closets.
She found inspiration stashed in the back of one of those closets — a box of old tapes that became her 2022 album, “Radio Waves.”
“It’s really, sort of a compilation of things I discovered when I was stuck in the house [during COVID] just cleaning out closets and stuff,” said Osborne, who was taking a break from recording a new album in Brooklyn, N.Y., during a recent phone interview with The Eagle.
The “things” she found were recordings taped during live performances at radio stations, dating as far back as the 1980s.
She’ll perform some of those songs when she takes the stage at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m., April 14. She’ll be joined by special guests Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.
“I will be playing some songs from ‘Trouble and Strife’ [released in 2020]. I’m in the middle of making a new record, so I’ll probably be premiering some of the new songs from the new record as well. This new record is all original songs,” Osborne said. “We’ll almost certainly do a couple of Bob Dylan songs, some stuff from ‘Relish.’
“It's sort of a good problem to have — at this point, I’ve put out so many albums and so much material that there’s no way that we can touch on every single thing, so we tend to focus on the fan favorites and then just stuff we want to do for ourselves — like this brand new stuff. Nobody’s going to know it, but I want to get it on its feet and perform it for people before we release the album.”
Osborne, a seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, is best known for her 1995 debut on the U.S. Billboard charts with “One of Us,” her hit single from her second album, “Relish.” (Osborne put out her first album “Soul Show: Live at the Delta 88” on her own record label, Womanly Hip Records in 1991.)
She’s since released a total of 10 studio albums, two live albums, three compilation albums and 11 singles. Her last three albums — “Radio Waves,” “Trouble and Strife,” and “Songs of Bob Dylan” — were all produced by Womanly Hips Records.
The 1997 Lilith Fair co-headliner has shared the stage with Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, touring with them as a vocalist in the initial incarnation of The Dead, Phil Les & Friends, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and Isaac Hayes. The music venues she's played are as varied as her musical genres, which range from rock to blues to jamband.
She last appeared in the Berkshires in 2018 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art during a tour for “Songs of Bob Dylan.”
“It’s exciting to have new songs,” Osborne said. “I think I got to a point last year, where I was like, ‘Do I even want to make another record? Does anyone even care?’ And then, I just decided that if I did another album I would do it for myself and just make myself happy and that it would be something I was interested in myself. It’s coming out in a really fun, cool way. I’m having a great time and I’m very excited to play this new stuff for people.”
Part of the inspiration for the new album, she said, has come from prioritizing time with family.
“I've been spending a lot of time with my family. My mother is 92 and she's starting to exhibit signs of dementia, so I've been spending more time at home in Kentucky and being with her,” Osborne said. “I have a teenage daughter who's getting ready to leave home. I'm trying to make the most of this last sort of time of her being around in that same way.
“So a lot of this stuff is just very directly inspired by sitting between these two generations. I have the generation before, which is my mom’s generation, and the generation behind, which is my daughter’s generation.”
The new album, she said, is a mix of reflections, of things she wants to say to say about her life, to people in her life.
“Part are songs that are about hope for my daughter’s future, almost like advice because she certainly won’t listen to any of my advice right now. I’m the last person she’ll listen to right now, so I have to put it in a song to get it out into the world,” Osborne said. “These are the things I would like to say to her, and things I’d like to say, not necessarily to my mom, but about my mom — prayers and wishes for her.
“Some of it is from that. Some of [the new record] is stuff that I’ve been working on. I’ve been compiling a memoir and some of it comes from me, thinking about my past and things that have happened in my life. That’s been a real fertile terrain of stuff.”
With her decision to make a project for herself, one that she would enjoy, she’s been able to take a step back and enjoy the process of creating an album.
“I think years ago, I probably made it very hard on myself by being very judgmental of things before they were even realized. I would start a song or idea and think of all the things I didn’t like about it and put it on a shelf,” Osborne said. “Now, I’m really trying to allow things to come to fruition and then I can bring out that editorial brain and think about them.”
IF YOU GO
What: Joan Osborne with special guests Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington
When: 8 p.m. April 14
Cost: $44 to $60
COVID protocols: Face masks are required.
Information and tickets: 413-258-0100, mahaiwe.org