As most local historians will tell you, some cities have skeletons in their closets. In Pittsfield, we have them under our sidewalks.
Next time you’re walking around Pittsfield’s downtown, take a look down. If you’re walking near Park Square or the police station, you’re standing in what used to be the city's first cemetery. The Old Burial Ground was located between North, School and Allen streets. Most of the bodies were exhumed and relocated to the New Burial Ground, now The Common on First Street.
“You can still see it when you go to Pittsfield Cemetery or St. Joseph’s Cemetery, how big they are, how much expense was clearly put into the landscaping,” said local historian Joe Durwin. “It’s beautiful … I think some of that was an amount of guilt, because some of those bodies had already been moved twice.”
That “moving twice” is tied to real estate development. The headstones and bodies were moved from The Common to the northern edge of Pittsfield Cemetery in 1890, as the land in the downtown was bought up and used for different purposes.
That’s only part of the story, of course; Durwin places it in the context of the time.
Grave-robbing scandals arose with people stealing cadavers and selling them to medical colleges, highlighting a grapple between growing scientific understanding and church philosophy.
If you want to know which walkways have corpses under them, which buildings have specters haunting them and what the city’s history is like without the rose-tinted nostalgia … just ask him.
“It’s the business of knowing where the bodies are buried,” Durwin said.
Durwin is the head historian and tour guide behind These Mysterious Hills, an online publication in the Berkshires that focuses on “darker, excluded history” for the region. The tours first began about seven years ago.
Durwin will lead three tours in 2022, including “Ghosts and Hauntings of Pittsfield”, “Macabre Pittsfield: Dark Origins,” a tour focusing on the city’s history in the 1800s, and his newest addition, “Macabre Pittsfield: Roaring '20s," a version that focuses exclusively on the Prohibition era.
These Mysterious Hills has added a kids’ tour, led by Taylor Staubach of Berkshire Family Hikes, cutting out some of the more mature themes that the normal tours include.
Durwin said he was glad to be able to offer a kids’ tour, and that ultimately he hopes to continue expanding, with more tours led by other guides. In particular, he hopes to partner with historians and storytellers on the city’s West Side to host tours and tell tales there.
“Local historical nostalgia is especially strong in the Berkshires,” Durwin said. “We in particular have deified eras of our past — this idea of the 50s and 60s being this magical time period. All of my career I’ve kind of been poking at that … actually, the '50s and '60s were a bloodbath.”
On the tours, Durwin shares stories about local serial killers, murders, disappearances, hauntings and legends; he also tells the seldom-shared stories of Pittsfield’s growing pains as a city, including waves of violence and unrest as immigration and Black homeownership in the region increased.
It’s not just to get people riled up. Durwin’s approach refers back to a time-honored tenet: those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.
“We’ve got to know what we screwed up,” Durwin said. “We’ve got to know the reality of what things were like.”
The Roaring '20s tour, for instance, aims to give Pittsfielders a little taste of what the city was like in those days, with gun battles, “people dropping dead from denatured alcohol left and right,” and growing tension related to the city’s demographic changes. The state’s struggle with enforcing liquor laws predates the Volstead Act, though, Durwin points out, as previous laws were often used to uphold “sobriety and the Christian moral order” during the 19th century.
“Massachusetts has kind of been struggling with prohibition on and off for hundreds of years,” Durwin said. “The rest of the country did it for a decade and a half, but we did it for a long time, starting at the Mayflower.”
The decade provides a valuable entry point, though. Part of Durwin’s focus on the 1920s is also relating those years to the current decade. Considering the world was emerging from a global pandemic, there was a massive political party shift and issues like women’s rights, birth control and immigration were top of mind … it’s not exactly a big lift, he said.
“I’m just trying to give it a little more dimension,” Durwin said. “Not just to be another cheesy paranormal anecdote series, but really to give different windows into local history because it can really be oversimplified.”
More information: mysterioushillsdotcom.wordpress.com
IF YOU GO ...
GHOSTS AND HAUNTINGS OF UPSTREET PITTSFIELD
What: Explore ghoulish legends of the historic Park Square district in this easy stroll around several iconic houses, venues, and other iconic buildings of downtown Pittsfield.
Where: Tour begins near the Berkshire County Superior Court, 76 East St., Pittsfield
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 15, 17, 29 and 31
Cost: $6
Register by email: berkshirehomehistorian@gmail.com
GHOSTS AND HAUNTINGS OF PITTSFIELD FOR KIDS
What: Taylor Staubach, of Berkshire Family Hikes leads, this family-friendly version of the classic ghost tour. Appropriate for all ages. Spooky fun with a dash of local history in this child-oriented walk.
Where: Tour begins by the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield
When: 6 p.m., Oct, 18, 21, 25 and 28
Cost: $4, children; $6, adults
Register at: berkshirefamilyhikes.com/contact-us/
MACABRE PITTSFIELD: DARK ORIGINS
What: Explore the religious battles over sex and alcohol that birthed the Pittsfield Police Department; the grave desecrations that paved the way for the existing downtown; and the murders, mayhem and mercantilism that helped grow a colonial village into a city.
Where: Tour begins at The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield
When: 6 p.m., Oct. 22 and 24
Cost: $6
Register by email: berkshirehomehistorian@gmail.com
MACABRE PITTSFIELD: ROARING '20s
What: Bootlegging, jewel heists, grisly murders, the Ku Klux Klan, and much more confront us as we step back 100 years in time to a Pittsfield that is very different, yet strangely familiar.
Where: Tour begins at Persip Park, 175 North St., Pittsfield
When: 2 p.m., Oct. 30
Cost: $6
Register by email: berkshirehomehistorian@gmail.com