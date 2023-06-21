John Legend's Popular Artists Series debut will close out the Tanglewood season

LENOX — Singer-songwriter and activist John Legend makes his Tanglewood debut this summer to close out the Popular Artists Series on Labor Day weekend.
Legend, also a pianist, record producer and actor, had been booked for the 2020 season but canceled because of the pandemic.
He will offer a solo performance of songs and stories 7 p.m. Sept. 3, at in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Tickets to the general public go on sale at tanglewood.org 10 a.m. June 28 with a four-ticket limit per purchase.
The winner of a dozen Grammys will offer “intimate re-imaginings” of favorites such as “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and "Tonight, as well as “unexpected stories from Legend's life and career,” according to the Boston Symphony’s announcement. “An Evening with John Legend” will include “Nervous” and “Wonder Woman” from his eighth studio album, “Legend,” released last September.
His first album, “Get Lifted,” released in 2004, reached Billboard’s top 10 album chart and went double-platinum, meaning it sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S.
Legend, 44, born John Roger Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, took up the piano when he was 4 and began singing with his church choir when he was 7.
He married the model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen in 2013. One of Legend’s best-known singles, “All of Me,” is dedicated to her. They have three children.
According to published interviews, he adopted his stage name at the suggestion of poet J. Ivy, who told him, “I heard your music and it reminds me of that music from the old school. You sound like one of the legends. That’s what I’m going to call you from now on!”
His popularity soared when, in January 2008, he sang in a video, “Yes We Can” for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.
Legend was the first Black male performer to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, making him a member of the so-called EGOT club. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015 for “Glory" from the film “Selma.”
In 2018, he portrayed Jesus Christ in NBC’s adaptation of the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar," gaining a Primetime Emmy nomination for his acting role, and winning an Emmy award as a producer of the show.
This fall, Legend will return as a judge on the Emmy-nominated NBC series, “The Voice,” which went on the air in spring 2011. The show is also streamed on Peacock and Hulu.
His activism includes the recent initiative HumanLevel, described as “igniting systematic change and building racial equity across American cities and communities.”
As an entrepreneur, he founded Loved01, a skin-care line for melanin-rich skin and he’s a principal with producers Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius in the Los Angeles-based production firm Get Lifted Film Co., seeking to bring elevated multi-cultural content across film, TV, and books to global audiences.