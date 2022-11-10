'Brassic' (Hulu)

Actor Joe Gilgun has been on the screen practically all of his life, cutting his teeth on British soaps as a kid, where his unique personality managed to shine through in unexpected ways. He garnered international attention for his role in "This Is England" as Woody the skinhead, followed by three limited series on television that expanded his role. As a regular on AMC’s "Preacher," he gained quite a bit of pull, and it’s that quirky pedigree that empowered him to make something so odd and audacious as "Brassic."

Describing it as the TV version of "Trainspotting" isn’t far off the mark, but that doesn’t quite do it and there’s no heroin to be seen. There are plenty of other drugs, however. Gilgun teamed with acclaimed drama writer/director/producer Danny Brocklehurst to fashion a show that’s apparently highly autobiographical, but hardly ever self-reverential. Less "Trainspotting" and more trainwreck, the lives of Gilgun’s character Vinnie and his group of friends — that is, a gang of petty thieves always thinking too big — unfurl with the reckless bravado of something like "It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World," with lots of dirty juvenile humor and generally affecting drama.

Abandoned by his mother, raised by an alcoholic father, and struggling with bipolar disorder, Vinnie’s ended up living in an abandoned train car in the woods, but he’s kept his friends close and they’ve been the unlikely rocks that have been helping him get through his mess of a life. Unfortunately, all they seem to know how to do is steal things, and even when they aren’t looking for a caper, their minds naturally drift there in any given situation. At least Vinnie’s does and if his friends aren’t always up to the elaborate tasks he sets, they give it their best effort.

Along for the ride are people like Dylan (Damien Molony) the only normalish guy in the bunch and boyfriend to Erin (Michelle Keegan) who’s studying to make a better life for herself and her son, hoping to escape the life of constant crime. It’s Erin who has the capability to soothe Vinnie, in opposition to many of his friends who make him go ballistic, like Tommo (Ryan Sampson) a diminutive, chain-smoking, sex maniac with constant get-rich-schemes involving his own interests, among others.

But while the gang and their exploits provide the center of the frequently off-the-rails adventures, it’s the peripheral characters who flesh out the world and make it fuller, more hilarious, and more disgusting. There are standouts like Dominic West as Vinnie's self-absorbed, sexually reckless therapist who constantly flips the relationship; Steve Evets as the farmer, Jim, a bundle of outrage and disdain with few social skills and no place in civilized society, prone to insanely enjoyable outbursts; and Bronagh Gallagher as Carol, an Irish Traveller who marries into the group and lends a gruff, off-kilter can-do determinism to the gang’s disasters.

Anyone who’s encountered Gilgun before knows, however, that even with strong supporting actors and over-the-top comedy plots, he is the thing that draws you in and captures your attention. There’s no one else quite like him. Whereas there are plenty of actors who can deliver the rage of mental anguish, Gilgun is capable with something better described as the good-natured jollity of mental anguish. His fallback emotion is friendliness and that shines through in his character even when he is despairing, angry, annoyed. His insults aren’t much different than his compliments, a kind of quirky truth-telling to the person that can often celebrate their weirdness in a bemused way while also highlighting the idea that while they are who they, sometimes who they are is just going to create a reaction. That’s okay, but don’t be surprised. In Vinnie’s world, almost everybody is a bit of a freak and this dual acknowledgement frames the situation.

Brassic is pretty coarse and delivers sometime rapid fire gross-out gags, which is not everybody’s cup of tea. But underneath it has a genuine heart, displaying real sympathy for its fractured characters, while at the same time, much like Vinnie, not affecting blindness to their self-destructive absurdities. It takes life and people the way they are, and it suggests that you can laugh and care at the same time. These are not contradictory reactions.