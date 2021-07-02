THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (AMAZON)
Colson Whitehead’s 2017 alternative history novel — and recipient of multiple prestigious awards including the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award — finds its way to television inspiring some inevitably misplaced rage as well as confusion in the audience, but also a sense of awe at the breadth of what an American television series can accomplish.
Following escaped slave Cora (Thuso Mbedu) on her cross-country journey as she is chased by slave catcher Arnold Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton) as they encounter communities and situations that speak to the larger plight of Black Americans at the time and the lengths to which white citizens would go to control them. The conceit, however, is that the Underground Network is not a network of agents and hiding places but an actual railroad that exists under the surface, a monument to the potential of what Black Americans could achieve if not held down by brutal racism and laws to back it up.
This has caused a little confusion for some viewers who mistake metaphors and fantasy elements for mistakes, especially when juxtaposed against a level of violence and brutality on the screen that can be hard to witness. But both those sides of The Underground Railroad are the point of the series, difficult though it may be for some to allow fantasy and reality to come together. It’s a powerful, exhausting, harrowing, and exciting concoction, filled with great performances and amazing realizations of Whitehead’s imagination.
DARK WOODS (TOPIC)
Inspired by the true story of a missing woman, "Dark Woods" is the story of her brother's quest to find her. The real-life brother, Wolfgang Sielaff, served in an advisory role during production. Sielaff was both the deputy chief of police in Hamburg and ran the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office through most of the 1990s, so his involvement brings not only an intimacy to the case itself but a general authentic tone that offers some realism to a police procedural.
The series depicts Sielaff’s quest to discover what happened to his sister, during which he butted heads with local police and enlisted the help of some other officers who were willing to do clandestine investigation. Unfolding over nearly 30 years, starting in 1989, it embraces period touches and an adherence to calm procedure even as Sielaff’s family — or as he is called here, Thomas Bethge (Matthias Brandt) — falls apart amidst allegations and the Hamburg police juggle indifference with corruption.
With the drama bolstered by the creepy, unnerving main suspect Jurgen Becker (Hanno Koffler) "Dark Woods" captures well the feeling of perpetual helplessness that a crime can foist upon the family of a victim.
FATMA (NETFLIX)
Turkey is definitely having its TV moment and "Fatma" is a high-profile offering from Netflix to latch onto that unexpected wave. Anchored by Burcu Biricik as the title character, "Fatma" is one part crime thriller, one part heart-breaking examination of motherhood and the struggles of women in Turkey.
Fatma is expecting her husband to return home after a jail sentence and fearful of telling him some awful news, but his disappearance causes her to begin sniffing around about his circumstance, which puts her into proximity of his crime world associates. On one hand, Fatma is a meek, beleaguered, and abused by life, but the suppressed rage of her experience mixed with a hidden canniness finds her unexpectedly doling out justice left and right, maybe healing a few old wounds along the way. It’s hard to know whether she’s being swept away by the tide and taking the best advantage of where it’s taking her, or if she’s been surfing on top of it throughout, turning her disadvantage into a strategy.
"Fatma" is dark television, but it’s not without humor, and that gives it an ebullient quality even as its grim qualities peer out at you. It’s also elevated by Biricik, whose visual performance will fill you with the same nervous fear that has permanently overtaken Fatma, relieved also by the moments she takes action.