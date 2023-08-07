LENOX — John Williams’ "Film Night," a beloved Tanglewood tradition dating back to 1997, was musically spectacular on Saturday night.

Logistically, not so much.

Sign up for the In The Berkshires This Week newsletter Sign up

Everything about the event was massive: near-record traffic tie-ups, cars jammed into remote parking lots rarely if ever used, and a delay in the starting time to accommodate late arrivals.

It was a genuine celebratory tribute to the life and career for the “Maestro of the Movies” (as his annual film night with the Los Angeles Philharmonic is billed at the Hollywood Bowl).

The prolonged concluding ovations for the nation’s — and likely the world’s — most famous living composer reflected his Tanglewood rock-star status, rivaled only by James Taylor.

Setlist CONDUCTED BY DAVID NEWMAN Hooray for Hollywood Overture to "The Cowboys" Scene d'Amour from "Vertigo" "Far and Away" Suite "Theme from Jurassic Park" "Love Theme" and "March" from "Superman" CONDUCTED BY JOHN WILLIAMS "The Adventures of Mutt" ("Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull") Call of the Champions (2002 Winter Olympic Games) "Dry Your Tears, Afrika" from "Amistad" "Duel of the Fates" from "Star Wars — Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" "Theme from Schindler's List" "Star Wars": The Asteroid Field, Anakin's Theme, Throne Room and Finale ENCORES "Helena's Theme" ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny") "Flying Theme" ("E.T. the Extraterrestrial") "Imperial March" ("Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back")

Still spry at 91, Williams again shared the podium with David Newman, a highly skilled conductor and composer of nearly 100 feature-film scores, carrying on the multi-generational Newman brand in Hollywood.

Following the 8:20 start to accommodate the capacity crowd of 18,000, the orchestral “Hooray for Hollywood” with its brilliant film montage included 200-plus quick cut scenes from classics dating back to the 1920s. Newman summed up the significance of Williams’ legacy, including his role with the Boston Pops, for which he remains conductor laureate.

“Until John took over this great orchestra, the Boston Pops, in 1980, film music wasn’t played a lot,” Newman told the crowd. “But now it’s being done all over the world in concerts like this, lots of film with live orchestra, every orchestra is doing some kind of film music. There’s one person responsible for it. Thank you, John.”

Newman led the Pops in Williams’ early “The Cowboys Overture” from the 1972 John Wayne film, Bernard Herrmann’s rapturous love theme from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” (“one of John’s favorite pieces of music in the entire film literature,” Newman pointed out), a suite from the 1992 Irish family saga “Far and Away” and "Theme from Jurassic Park.”

Accompanying the Love Theme and March from “Superman,” a biographical film montage traced Williams’ life story from boyhood through his career highlights with the Boston Pops and in Hollywood.

Williams, on the podium for the second half of the two-hour-plus program, cited his decades-long ties with NBC News and Sports before leading “Call of the Champions,” composed for the 2002 Winter Games, with an impressive Olympics highlights film montage.

The Boston University Tanglewood Institute’s Young Artists Chorus sang out fervently during the Olympics sequence, as well as in “Dry Your Tears, Africa” from “Amistad” and “Duel of the Fates” from “Star Wars — Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.” The 30-plus high school-age singers, conducted by Katie Woolf, performed at a remarkable, near-professional level.

For the 30th anniversary of the film’s release, the "Theme from Schindler’s List” — Williams composed the score down the road in Stockbridge — was especially solemn and sensitive in Assistant Concertmaster Elita Kang’s violin solo.

Then, the ultimate catnip for the crowd: Three “Star Wars” segments, and a trio of encores — the "Flying Theme" from “E.T. the Extraterrestrial,” “Helena’s Theme” from the recently released “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and, as a nightcap, the rousing “Imperial March” from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

In a 2019 public conversation, Williams saluted the BSO and the Pops for outstanding level of performance ("great for a composer's ego") and for setting "a standard of excellence and superior art our country needs now more than ever."

Through his 100-plus film scores, Olympics themes and other compositions, he has introduced many millions of listeners to orchestral music, an unrivaled accomplishment.

Williams will conduct the Pops in selections from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Hook” as part of the Tanglewood on Parade gala concert Tuesday. At Friday night’s BSO concert led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will reprise the Violin Concerto No. 2 Williams composed for her and given its world premiere by the BSO here in 2021.

At a public event with Steven Spielberg in Beverly Hills, Calif., last winter, Williams noted that the director’s late father, Arnold, worked at Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation until he was 100: “So I’ve got 10 more years to go. I’ll stick around for a while! Also, you can’t ‘retire’ from music. It’s like breathing. It’s your life. It’s my life. A day without music is a mistake.”

‘MANNY’ AX TACKLES BRAHMS

At Friday night’s BSO concert, Tanglewood favorite Emanuel Ax teamed with BSO guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk for an expansive, majestic account of the Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1. The work is technically challenging, even for Ax. At times austere, brittle and hard-driving, the prominent orchestral performance was more effective in the lyrical adagio and the brisk final movement. Ax’s encore, Liszt’s transcription of Schubert’s Serenade, was ravishing.

The orchestra’s opener was a dutiful account of John Adams’ “Shaker Loops,” a relic of his 1970s fascination with minimalism.

TWO PIANOS, DOUBLE THE FUN

On Sunday afternoon, the Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Yussen, 29 and 26 respectively, brought their two-piano wizardry back, a year after their successful debut with the BSO here.

They romped through Mendelssohn’s frolicsome Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in E major (written when the composer was 14), displaying their trademark keyboard antics and their commanding technical skills. The obligatory encore was a fanciful piano transcription of themes from Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” operetta, arranged by Igor Roma.

Making his BSO conducting debut, Kazuki Yamada, who has worked closely with Seiji Ozawa in Japan, reflected his mentor’s flair in a propulsive account of the “Symphonie Fantastique” by Berlioz. Yamada drove the orchestra like a Ferrari, especially in the “March to the Scaffold” and “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” movements.

This was an IMAX-like aural experience — over the top, for sure, but an all-out display of the orchestra’s section-by-section mastery and Yamada’s podium prowess. He’s now chief conductor of England’s prestigious City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, where star maestros like Andris Nelsons and Simon Rattle honed their skills.

At the end, taking his bows with orchestra members, Yamada was handed a bouquet — reportedly from his biggest fan, his mother, sitting in the front row, cheering him on.

Setlist

CONDUCTED BY DAVID NEWMAN

Hooray for Hollywood

Overture to "The Cowboys"

Scene d'Amour from "Vertigo"

"Far and Away" Suite

Theme From "Jurassic Park"

"Superman": Love Theme and March

CONDUCTED BY JOHN WILLIAMS

The Adventures of Mutt ("Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull")

Call of the Champions (2002 Winter Olympic Games)

Dry Your Tears, Afrika from "Amistad"

Duel of the Fates from "Star Wars — Episode 1: The Phantom Menace"

Theme from "Schindler's List"

"Star Wars": The Asteroid Field, Anakin's Theme, Throne Room and Finale

ENCORES

Helena's Theme "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Flying Theme from "E.T"

Imperial March ("Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back")