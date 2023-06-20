Karen Allen replaces Dorinda Medley as 'Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!' special guest at Tanglewood

LENOX — In a last-minute change of plans, iconic “Indiana Jones” film star, Berkshire resident and Great Barrington entrepreneur Karen Allen will be the celebrity guest at the taping of National Public Radio’s weekly quiz show “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Tanglewood. It’s the opening event of the season’s Popular Artists Series.

Allen is appearing in place of Dorinda Medley, of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City.” Medley, a Great Barrington native and part-time resident, will appear on the newly announced "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy." Changes to filming schedules for the reality show prevented Medley from appearing as previously announced.

Allen will join "Wait Wait" host Peter Sagal and official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis for the evening’s show, billed by NPR as a fast-paced, irreverent look at the week's news. The Peabody Award-winning series is now in its 25th season.

The prerecorded shows air on WAMC Northeast Public Radio on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and on Thursdays from 9 to 10 p.m. The series is also aired on New England Public Radio’s News Network on Saturdays (11 a.m. to noon) on WNNU 89.5 FM in South Berkshire, WNNI 98.9 FM in North Berkshire and WNNZ 640 AM from Springfield.

Reprising her iconic role as Marion Ravenswood, Indiana Jones’s love interest, Allen is in the cast of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" alongside Harrison Ford. It’s the fifth and final film in the series that began 42 years ago with the debut of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” conceived by producer and special effects guru George Lucas. The new film opens nationally on June 29, including at Pittsfield’s Beacon Cinema.

Tickets for the show can be purchased by calling 888-266-1200, online at tanglewood.org or in-person at the Tanglewood Box Office in Lenox.