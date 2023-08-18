For her Tanglewood solo debut, Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara won't know the set list until she's in the space

LENOX – For musical theater fans, Kelli O’Hara needs no introduction.

Having accumulated seven Tony Award nominations over the years, O’Hara is one of the foremost leading ladies of her generation. Her memorable theater work has run the gamut from her Tony Award-winning performance in “The King & I” to a searing turn as Regan in a Public Theater production of “King Lear,” while her classical background has led to to an impressive operatic career, with her recently starring in “The Hours” at the Metropolitan Opera.

Fan's of HBO's "The Gilded Age" will recognize O'Hara, who is expected to reprise her role as Aurora Fane, niece of the late Mr. van Rhijn, in the second season of the popular Julian Fellowes' series.

On Aug.22, O’Hara will be making her solo Tanglewood debut. She recently took the time to answer a few of our questions via email.

THE EAGLE: What can audiences expect from this evening at Tanglewood?

O’HARA: It will be an intimate evening of stories and songs from my career and personal history. Dan Lipton will accompany.

THE EAGLE: I know that you build your set list organically on the day of the show. How do you decide what to perform? What are you drawing from?

O’HARA: I feel like I always need to be in the space, to know what the evening will inspire. I also take into account who my audience might be, what they might be expecting or hoping for, what they might be feeling based on their surroundings. Then I can make a set list.

THE EAGLE: Can you speak about your collaboration with music director Dan Lipton?

O’HARA: Dan and I met working on “The Light in the Piazza” at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago in 2003. He could really play that difficult score, but he could also play the more classic Broadway, the folk, the country, et cetera, et cetera music that I also loved to sing. Plus, he is a wonderful arranger. So we have toured the world together for all these years!

THE EAGLE: Many of us have had the fortune of watching you perform for two decades now. But still, with your performance as Kristen Arnesen in “Days of Wine and Roses” this spring, you managed to surprise and thrill. When you’re given new material, say, “There Go I,” where do you start? How do you approach it?

O’HARA: I’m so glad you enjoyed it! It is very, very special to me. It’s a project that I asked Adam to write for Brian and me 21 years ago. I was given “There Go I” [the first musical piece written for the show] almost 10 years ago, just after I had my daughter. I remember thinking it was haunting and beautiful, learning it note by note and putting as much of myself into it as I could, but I had no idea how much it would grow to mean so much within the context of Kirsten’s journey.

THE EAGLE: Do you think that your approach has changed over the years?

O’HARA: I don’t think my approach has changed much. I learn a song technically and then personally and then try to put it through the lens of the character I’m playing while keeping a huge part of me there.

THE EAGLE: Often when you perform pre-existing work, there’s an unexpected twist. On a song like “Fable,” for example, how do you find your way towards a jazz arrangement?

O’HARA: When I first sang this song, I couldn’t see it from the point of view of “Margaret” yet. I had just finished playing Clara. But I loved the song and wanted to put it on my first album, which was arranged by Harry Connick Jr. That jazz version, in a different time signature, was my way into the song, but it was Harry’s handy work. These days, I prefer to sing it as it was originally arranged.

THE EAGLE: You’re often drawn to singing material originally written for men. Why do you think that is?

O’HARA: First of all, that idea came from Tita Cahn [Sammy Cahn’s widow] … she heard a recording I made of “All The Way” and told me I should sing more songs written for men. But I have also often felt much more moved by the plight of traditionally male characters … especially during the years I was only playing the ingenue. I think there are more interesting women characters being written these days, for sure, but when I started putting together my “man songs” with Dan Lipton, it was during a time in my life when I was hungry to sing about deeper issues or at least with deeper agency over certain emotions.

THE EAGLE: What kind of work are you still aching to do, that you haven’t yet?

O’HARA: I’ll know it when I hear/read/see it.

