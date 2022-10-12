PITTSFIELD — At 45, Erin Laundry plays with Lego bricks every day. Sometimes, she gets paid for it. It made her a reality television star.

She is a contestant in the "Lego Masters" competition show on the Fox network and it seems like a natural progression in her life.

Laundry used to operate a store in Adams, Bottomless Bricks, where folks could go to play with Lego bricks and host Lego birthday parties. She belongs to an international online club for women who play with Lego sets called the Ladies’ Lego Lounge, which boasts 7,700 members. She’s been to Legoland.

And every now and then, she attends a Lego convention for Lego fans — called BrickCon.

“Lego is my curiosity, my muse, my artistic media,” she said. “I love it.”

Laundry not only knows the names of the colors of the Lego bricks, but can tell you which colors were discontinued, and when. “I’ve been the Lego lady around here for some time,” she says with a grin.

So when she heard that Fox was casting for a Lego competition TV show, it’s like the cards had already been dealt.

She found a partner in Liz Puleo from Hudson, another Lego enthusiast. To apply for the show, the two designed and built several Lego projects on video and sent the results to the show runners.

They were chosen to compete in the third season of the show, which was filmed in Atlanta for seven weeks in March and April. The season's fourth episode is coming up this week; episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Twelve teams of two players each are competing for a $100,000 prize. Each episode is based on a theme provided by the producers. Participants must use the Lego bricks they are supplied with.

Laundry likes the folks on the show.

“Such an awesome group of people,” she said. “When we all get together, we really click. I’m really grateful to have them as friends.”

The first episode's mission was to build a spaceship that could dock at the International Space Station made with Lego bricks. Episode No. 2's challenge celebrated the new film "Jurassic World Dominion" with special guest actor Chris Pratt.

For the third episode, they had to build Lego characters that could withstand a ride on a mechanical bull.

Alisa Costa, a friend of Laundry's and admittedly a fan, is in awe of Laundry's knowledge and skills with Lego bricks. "She really helped me build my passion for Lego, and I was really sad when she had to close her store," she said. "But I watch the show every week. It looks really hard, so I'm impressed with seeing her succeed in this setting. I really hope she wins."

During the filming, players were sequestered at a hotel in Atlanta because of COVID-19. They could not go out, with all of them eating at the hotel. After taping they would hang out in the courtyard, sometimes cooking out and eating together. They were shuttled to and from the set as needed.

Sort of a Lego boot camp. “We were sort of living in a bubble,” she said.

Laundry couldn’t share how the show ends or who wins, but she was happy to have had the experience, as were her husband and two kids. They all live in Pittsfield.

She remains in touch with the people she met on the show.

“It was a really positive environment,” she said. "We refer to each other as family at this point, because we went through so much together.”

Overall, Laundry is well aware of the advantages of growing up playing with Lego bricks — such as enhancing one’s spatial acuity, hand-eye coordination, visualizing engineering work-arounds, keeping focus and enhanced self-esteem.

“Different people get different things out of Lego. I always feel happy when I’m playing with bright colors and interlinking bricks,” she said. “It makes me feel joyful.”