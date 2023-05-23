Wine lovers, unite! Inaugural Lenox Wine Fête to sample over 100 wines from small vintners

LENOX — Oenophiles — the fancy term for wine lovers and connoisseurs — are invited to the inaugural Lenox Wine Fête in the courtyard tent outside the barn behind Pizzeria Boema at 84 Main St.
The ticketed event is on Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 with attendance limited to 200 people, said Jennifer Nacht. Her company, JNight Events, is organizing the festival with Mary and Ben Daire, co-owners of DARE Bottleshop & Provisions, which opened 18 months ago on Housatonic Street in the heart of downtown.
The festival, with music by a bluegrass band, is designed to showcase small winemakers who are true to the craft of winemaking for wine lovers, said Nacht.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the Lenox Library Association. A raffle with all proceeds going to the library is being held at the DARE shop.
“This is a first-of-its-kind event for the area,” Daire commented. “We’re featuring not only artisanal wineries but also local beer, food-makers and music. We want to emphasize that this is a celebration of all things drink, food and community, an opportunity to gather and kick off the summer.”
“Many of the wines are produced sustainably with the aim to be good to the earth in their vinification process outside of the large manufacturing machine,” Nacht explained. “These great-tasting wines are made by small vintners but with all the attributes of mainstream wines.”
Vinification is the conversion of grape juice or other vegetable extracts by fermentation into wine.
Nacht told The Eagle she got the idea for the festival when she attended a recent similar event in South Florida. Now the executive director of the Lenox and Lee Chambers of Commerce, she had worked in the wine industry a few years ago, importing natural French wine from small vintners, coordinating with Daire, a distributor at the time.
“We loved bringing new wines to market, finding them and introducing them to other people that are wine freaks like ourselves,” Nacht said. “Since the wine festival at Tanglewood went away a few years ago, I thought we should have something like that here in Lenox. We’re starting small this year, hoping to make it an annual event as a larger food and wine festival.”
Pizza slices from Pizzeria Boema and Frankie’s Ristorante will be available for purchase. Specialty food vendors, including East Dennis Oyster Farm on Cape Cod and Jacuterie, based in Ancramdale, N.Y., will sell oysters and sausage sandwiches.
For beer fanciers, samples of local brews from Hot Plate Brewing Co. in Pittsfield and Bright Ideas Brewing in North Adams will be available at no extra charge. Berkshire Cider Project, also from North Adams, will offer tastings as well.
At the event, 20 tables will be set up, and each presenter will offer tastings of four wines. There will be a conversation moderated by Katherine Clary, of Great Barrington, editor of The Wine Zine, a biannual publication about the people, places and ideas in natural wine and viticulture.
Although promoted by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the festival is not a Chamber event, Nacht pointed out.
“In a place where farm to table is a driving philosophy, having a local wine festival to introduce wines that are also produced in earnest seems like a perfect addition to Lenox events,” said Nacht.
IF YOU GO
Lenox Wine Fête
What: Celebrate the small winemaker with over 100 wines from small vinters.
Who: DARE Bottleshop and JNight Events
With: Hangtime Wines, Oz, Wine Dog Imports, Olmstead, Vineyard Road, Violette, Giannoni Selections, Café Europa, Broadbent Selections, Hogshead Wine Co., Dear Native Grapes, Eklektikon, RAS Wines, Agri Segretum, Glendale Ridge Winery, Hot Plate Brewing Co., Berkshire Cider Project, Bright Ideas Brewing, Mucci Imports and more.
Where: 84 Main St., Lenox
When: Noon to 4 p.m. June 3
Tickets: $75, lenoxwinefete.com
Information: jennnacht13@gmail.com, lenoxwinefete.com