Bartlett’s Orchard
575 Swamp Road, Richmond
413-698-2559, bartlettsorchard.com
Pick your own Paula Red, Jonamac and Macintosh apples; season begins Labor Day and runs to the second weekend of October, no reservations needed. Farm store open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends.
Bear Swamp Orchard
1209 Hawley Road, Ashfield
Pick-Your-Own weekends starting Sept. 25. Tasting room, 1 to 5 p.m., weekends starting Sept. 18.
Hilltop Orchards
508 Canaan Road/Route 295, Richmond
413-344-6817
Open for pick-your-own apples, daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations required: hilltoporchards.com.
Jaeschke’s Apple Orchard
23 Gould Road, Adams
413-743-3896, jaeschkesorchard.com
Pick-your-own apples, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends beginning Labor Day.
Lakeview Orchards
94 Old Cheshire Road, Lanesborough
413-448-6009, lakevieworchard.com
Pick-your-own 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., varieties ripen at different times through September and October. Call for most updated information on picking conditions and availability. Farm store closes at 5 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Love Apple Farm
1421 State Route 9H, Ghent, N.Y.
518-828-5048, loveapplefarm.com/upick
Orchard open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Register inside the market. Masks required, and groups are asked to say 6 feet apart. Large groups must register in advance.
Riiska Brook Orchard
101 New Hartford Road, Sandisfield
413-258-4761, riiskabrookorchard.com
Opening Sept. 18 for limited pick-your-own apples, weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash only.
Samascott Orchards
5 Sunset Ave., Kinderhook, N.Y.
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., last entry at 4 p.m., closed Tuesdays. Farm store staff wear masks; masks recommended for unvaccinated customers.
Windy Hill Farm
686 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington
413-298-3217, windyhillfarminc.com
Open for picking daily from 9 to 4 p.m. with over 25 varieties of apples. Call for the most up-to-date picking information. Face masks recommended in response to the recent spread of the delta variant even for fully-vaccinated individuals. Social distancing of at least 6 feet from one another or between family groups.