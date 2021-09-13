Family picks apples

Lindsay and Max Kotlarchyk help their daughter Jade, 3, with her apple picking at Windy Hill Farm in Great Barrington. 

Bartlett’s Orchard

Bartlett's has pick-your-own Paula Red, Jonamac and Macintosh apples.

575 Swamp Road, Richmond

413-698-2559, bartlettsorchard.com

Pick your own Paula Red, Jonamac and Macintosh apples; season begins Labor Day and runs to the second weekend of October, no reservations needed. Farm store open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends.

Bear Swamp Orchard

1209 Hawley Road, Ashfield

bearswamporchard.com

Pick-Your-Own weekends starting Sept. 25. Tasting room, 1 to 5 p.m., weekends starting Sept. 18.

People wander the orchard at The Furnace Brook Winery at Hilltop Orchards.

Hilltop Orchards

508 Canaan Road/Route 295, Richmond

413-344-6817

Open for pick-your-own apples, daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations required: hilltoporchards.com.

Jaeschke’s Apple Orchard

23 Gould Road, Adams

413-743-3896, jaeschkesorchard.com

Pick-your-own apples, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends beginning Labor Day.

Lakeview Orchards

Juan Larias picks apples at Jaeschke's in Adams.

94 Old Cheshire Road, Lanesborough

413-448-6009, lakevieworchard.com

Pick-your-own 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., varieties ripen at different times through September and October. Call for most updated information on picking conditions and availability. Farm store closes at 5 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Love Apple Farm

1421 State Route 9H, Ghent, N.Y.

518-828-5048, loveapplefarm.com/upick

Orchard open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Register inside the market. Masks required, and groups are asked to say 6 feet apart. Large groups must register in advance.

Riiska Brook Orchard

101 New Hartford Road, Sandisfield

413-258-4761, riiskabrookorchard.com

Opening Sept. 18 for limited pick-your-own apples, weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash only.

Samascott Orchards

5 Sunset Ave., Kinderhook, N.Y.

samscott.com/pyo

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., last entry at 4 p.m., closed Tuesdays. Farm store staff wear masks; masks recommended for unvaccinated customers.

Windy Hill Farm in Great Barrington is open for picking daily from 9 to 4 p.m. 

Windy Hill Farm

686 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

413-298-3217, windyhillfarminc.com

Open for picking daily from 9 to 4 p.m. with over 25 varieties of apples. Call for the most up-to-date picking information. Face masks recommended in response to the recent spread of the delta variant even for fully-vaccinated individuals. Social distancing of at least 6 feet from one another or between family groups.